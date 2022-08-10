The 10 most expensive mansions for sale in Toronto right now

If you've ever wanted a sneak peek into the most luxurious mansions in Toronto, here's your chance. From outdoor pools with waterfalls, to marble bathrooms, to Cineplex-sized movie theatre rooms, these following homes have it all. Oh, and did I mention they're all up for sale right now?

Here are the most expensive mansions for sale in Toronto right now, ranked by price in ascending order.

This bright and airy modern home at 16 Forest Hill Road boasts over 10,000-square-feet of opulent living space. It was also designed and built by a dream team consisting of Richard Wengle, Jeffrey Douglas, and luxury home builders JTF Homes.

The mansion's timeless aesthetic glides seamless throughout the 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It also includes a 24-foot sports court, theatre, wine cellar, outdoor pool with a hot tub, outdoor kitchen and cabana.

This home located at 332 Russell Hill Road has over 9,000-square-feet of living space. The exterior is stunning, with limestone walls, exotic woods, and suede and paneled entries.

It effortlessly blends Forest Hill tradition with contemporary flair, and boasts a massive backyard oasis pool with a waterfall wall. With 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and a private library, you're sure to never get bored in this magical home.

Similar to many of the other mansions on this list, this 16,000-square-feet home at 382 Old Yonge Street has a state-of-the-art gym, home theatre, wine cellar, and jacuzzi. It sits on over an acre of land, and has a pool oasis along with a soccer field.

There are 6 bedrooms and an astounding 13 bathrooms spread throughout the mansion. The primary bedroom is exceptionally luxurious, with its own seating area, fireplace, and dressing room.

As opposed to being sold for its stunning interior, this home at 36 High Point Road is being sold for its potential. It promises the ability to build your dream estate on an exclusive property.

The listing notes that the home comes with three sets of architectural plans from some of the top firms in the country: Audax, Memar Architects and Richard Wengle. Each of the plans features lots of over-the-top elements, such as a glass fish tank cylinder with a skylight.

With manicured gardens, and some of the world's finest imported fixtures, this mansion at 101 Old Colony Road is most definitely a dream home. It boasts 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and a stunning open concept layout with a clean modern design.

It also features heated Italian large slab porcelain floors, soaring cathedral ceilings, and a suspended walnut staircase. The place comes with a massive home theatre and a Four Seasons inspired spa too.

Settled on over two acres of land, this spectacular mansion at 20 High Point Road has a water fountain at its entrance, and a circular driveway. It also includes a dance floor, bar, sauna, games room and tennis court.

The 5-bedroom, 10-bathroom home is complete with elevator access, sub-zero fridges, and a hot tub.

This French-chateau style mansion at 45 Bayview Ridge was designed by Canadian architect Gordon Ridgely, and boasts over 15,000-square-feet of indoor living space. It has a fabulous grand dining room, which was hand painted by a French artist.

Its Bordeaux-inspired wine cellar holds over 4,000 bottles, and there's a separate wine tasting room. There's seven fireplaces throughout the home, as well as a spa room with a sauna. The mansion faces southwest towards Rosedale Golf Club, providing unobstructed views of dreamy sunsets.

At nearly 18,000-square-feet of living space, this mansion at 16 Stratheden Road is definitely one of the biggest on this list. It was designed and built by award-winning architect Richard Wengle, Nuvo Custom Homes, and interior designer Karen Fisher.

Natural stone walls make up its exterior, and the circular driveway adds a touch of elegance to the home. It also has an indoor 10-car parking garage with a hydraulic car lift, cigar and wine tasting room, gym, and spa.

This private gated estate at 11 High Point Road was featured in the cult-classic Mean Girls movie as lead character Regina George's home. It has a soaring cathedral reception hall with a Scarlett O'Hara-style staircase.

The 18,276-square-feet home boasts 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, and includes staff quarters, a rec room, relaxing spa, and gym.

Finally, for the most expensive home on this list, we have this jaw-dropping mega-mansion at 88 Forest Heights Boulevard. The home has 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a detached guest suite, and a 14-car garage. It's reminiscent of a luxurious European villa, and its construction included meticulous work.

It features a heated driveway, brand name furniture, and state-of-the-art technology. Designed by architect Richard Wengle, this mansion boasts over 20,000-square-feet of marvelous living space.