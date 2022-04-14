What the $30 million Toronto mansion that burnt down mid-construction looks like now

In 2014, 88 Forest Heights Blvd. was just a dated four-bedroom bungalow with entirely too much wood paneling. Now, 88 Forest Heights Blvd. is a mansion befitting of the $29,800,000 price tag but it almost didn't exist.

During its construction, the entire home went up in flames just months before it was set to be complete, causing the construction crew to start fresh.

According to the CityNews, the fire was so big it took 27 fire trucks and as many as 80 firefighters to combat the blaze. But seems like all the hard work paid off.

Designed by architect Richard Wengle, who's known for his classic style and luxurious homes, this six-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion is the definition of opulence.

This stunning European-inspired house boasts more than 20,000-square-feet of living space with features like state-of-the-art SmartHome technology, a heated driveway and a 14-car garage.

"This [house] is one of a kind," broker of record Nancy Saedi told blogTO, who is listing the house with colleague Katy Torabi.

Right from the front entrance you can tell how masterfully the home was built and designed.

The main floor has soaring ceilings, principal rooms bigger than most Toronto condos and architectural details like coffered ceilings and intricate inlayed marble flooring.

The kitchen is obviously chef-worthy with top-of-the-line appliances.

It's also open concept in the family room, making it great for entertaining or keeping an eye on the kids while you make dinner.

The breakfast nook overlooking the backyard is sun-filled thanks to the wall of windows.

There's a sunroom off to the right, so in warmer months you can choose where to sip your coffee.

If you want a more formal affair the dining room can accomodate at least 14 people comfortably.

On the main floor there's also an office or library with built-in bookcases.

Upstairs are the larger than life bedrooms.

The primary bedroom features two walk-in closets, a walk-out balcony and views of the garden.

The make-up/dressing area in the primary bedroom is nicer than most designer boutiques.

The lower level of the home features a recreation room, gym, sauna and a wet bar that looks like it belongs in a Four Seasons hotel.

As for the outdoor space, the mansion sits on a large 100-by-289-foot lot so there's more than enough room.

The backyard has an massive inground pool, a whole outdoor kitchen set up, and plenty of space to eat and lounge.

Additionally, there's a guest house at the back of the lot.

So if you have visitors, such as your in-laws, they don't have to be all up in your space. Ah, the dream!

And if the house wasn't enough on its own, perhaps the fact that all the designer furniture comes with the house will sweeten the deal?

"All the furniture is from France and Italy and they made it [specifically] for this house two years ago," Saedi told blogTO. "All the furniture is included with the sale of the house."

I don't know about you, but packing and unpacking all your stuff is the most annoying part about moving, but with this home you really only need to bring your clothes.

And while usually homes like this take a while to sell, Saedi told blogTO that there have already been two competing offers on this stunning residence.

But the owner has allegedly turned both down so if you happen to have a cool $30 million this is your chance!