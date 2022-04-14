Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
88 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

What the $30 million Toronto mansion that burnt down mid-construction looks like now

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In 2014, 88 Forest Heights Blvd. was just a dated four-bedroom bungalow with entirely too much wood paneling. Now, 88 Forest Heights Blvd. is a mansion befitting of the $29,800,000 price tag but it almost didn't exist.  

During its construction, the entire home went up in flames just months before it was set to be complete, causing the construction crew to start fresh. 

According to the CityNews, the fire was so big it took 27 fire trucks and as many as 80 firefighters to combat the blaze. But seems like all the hard work paid off. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The living room with a marble fireplace. 

Designed by architect Richard Wengle, who's known for his classic style and luxurious homes, this six-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion is the definition of opulence. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The 14-car garage under the house. 

This stunning European-inspired house boasts more than 20,000-square-feet of living space with features like state-of-the-art SmartHome technology, a heated driveway and a 14-car garage. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The media room. 

"This [house] is one of a kind," broker of record Nancy Saedi told blogTO, who is listing the house with colleague Katy Torabi. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The foyer. 

Right from the front entrance you can tell how masterfully the home was built and designed. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The sun room with a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The main floor has soaring ceilings, principal rooms bigger than most Toronto condos and architectural details like coffered ceilings and intricate inlayed marble flooring. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is obviously chef-worthy with top-of-the-line appliances. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The family room with built-in shelves and media unit. 

It's also open concept in the family room, making it great for entertaining or keeping an eye on the kids while you make dinner. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The breakfast nook with a bay window. 

The breakfast nook overlooking the backyard is sun-filled thanks to the wall of windows.

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The hall to the sunroom.  

There's a sunroom off to the right, so in warmer months you can choose where to sip your coffee. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The dining room with marble floor and built-in speakers. 

If you want a more formal affair the dining room can accomodate at least 14 people comfortably. 

88 Forest Heights Rd. Toronto

The office overlooks the front yard. 

On the main floor there's also an office or library with built-in bookcases. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Upstairs are the larger than life bedrooms. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom features two walk-in closets, a walk-out balcony and views of the garden. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

One of the primary suite walk-in closets.

The make-up/dressing area in the primary bedroom is nicer than most designer boutiques. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The wet bar in the basement. 

The lower level of the home features a recreation room, gym, sauna and a wet bar that looks like it belongs in a Four Seasons hotel. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The backyard with the pool.

As for the outdoor space, the mansion sits on a large 100-by-289-foot lot so there's more than enough room.

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The outdoor kitchen. 

The backyard has an massive inground pool, a whole outdoor kitchen set up, and plenty of space to eat and lounge. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The living and dining room in the guest house. 

Additionally, there's a guest house at the back of the lot.

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The balcony off the primary bedroom overlooking the backyard. 

So if you have visitors, such as your in-laws, they don't have to be all up in your space. Ah, the dream!

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

A sitting are with a marble fireplace. 

And if the house wasn't enough on its own, perhaps the fact that all the designer furniture comes with the house will sweeten the deal?

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

Another walk-in closet. 

"All the furniture is from France and Italy and they made it [specifically] for this house two years ago," Saedi told blogTO.  "All the furniture is included with the sale of the house." 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The gym area with floor-to-ceiling mirrors. 

I don't know about you, but packing and unpacking all your stuff is the most annoying part about moving, but with this home you really only need to bring your clothes. 

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

The rec room with a fireplace and built-in shelves. 

And while usually homes like this take a while to sell, Saedi told blogTO that there have already been two competing offers on this stunning residence.

88 Forest Heights Rd Toronto

An aerial shot of the house. 

But the owner has allegedly turned both down so if you happen to have a cool $30 million this is your chance!

Photos by

Winsold

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Rich buyers scooping Toronto's ultra-expensive houses and condos faster than ever

Massive Toronto condo community to come with upgraded transit station

What the $30 million Toronto mansion that burnt down mid-construction looks like now

Small towns are luring people out of big cities like Toronto at an alarming rate

Dwindling Ontario housing stock is being hoarded by people with multiple properties

This $5 million Toronto home was egged when it was first built

It just became illegal to build on a whole bunch of land in and around Toronto

Cancelled Vaughan condo project that left buyers in the lurch is back with new design