45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

This insane chateau-mansion in Toronto is listed for $24.5 million

If you've ever driven around The Bridle Path you might recognize this iconic Toronto estate. 

45 Bayview Ridge is a French-chateau style mansion designed by the famed Canadian architect Gordon Ridgely and built in 2001. 

Despite being over 20 years old, the home is still jaw dropping.

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The library with built-in bookcases, a fireplace and coffered ceilings. 

"It's stunning, absolutely breathtaking. It's timeless with modern elements," realtor Adam Brind told blogTO. 

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

One of the 10 bathrooms in the home. 

Listed for $24,500,000 by Brind along with Amy Richardson, the home boasts over 15,000-square-feet of indoor living space. 45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The chef-worthy kitchen. 

And that living space is everything you could hope for from a $24.5-million mansion. 

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The main dining room with a fireplace looks like it came straight out of European castle. 

The main floor has luxurious and grand principal rooms, including the fabulous grand dining room, which Brind notes is hand painted by a French artist. 

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The breakfast eating area. 

The decor throughout is very classic and traditional, but there are modern touches that update the home, such as the upgraded light fixtures.  

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The primary bedroom comes complete with a six-piece ensuite and walk-in closet. 

The home has six-bedrooms, each with their own living room, ensuite and walk-in closet, according to Brind.

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The family room with herringbone hardwood floors and a fireplace. 

There are seven fireplaces throughout, keeping the Chateau from being cold and uninviting. 

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The indoor pool and hot tub. 

There's also an indoor pool and hot tub in an attrium-like part of the house. 

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The circular staircase. 

The basement, which is normally the least impressive part of a home, doesn't even disappoint. 

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The wine cellar. 

It features a Bordeaux-inspired wine cellar that holds 4,000 bottles. 

"It has pea gravel floor, so you can drop a bottle without it breaking," adds Brind. 

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The sauna. 

The basement also has a totally separate two-bedroom nanny suite, a wine tasting room, a cigar room and a spa room with sauna. 

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

A sitting room. 

"The house is phenomenal but the lot is extraordinary," Brind notes.   

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

A view of the backyard. 

The mansion is actually two lots that were put together to make up over two-acres of land.

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The outdoor pool and stone cabana. 

The property faces southwest towards Rosedale Golf Club and overlooks the valley, which means you get to enjoy some pretty spectacular sunsets.

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

An aerial view of the surrounding neighbourhood. 

But that's not all. Brind lists off all the incredible qualities of the grounds surrounding the home. 

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

The exercise room. 

"[The lot] has a circular drive, private kitchen garden, a tennis court, a reflection pond with fish in it, there's an infinity pool with a stone cabana, slate patios everywhere," he says.   

45 Bayview Ridge Toronto

An ornate skylight. 

The only thing missing is a moat and a dragon guarding this extraordinary chateau. 

Photos by

Nat Kay 

