This insane chateau-mansion in Toronto is listed for $24.5 million

If you've ever driven around The Bridle Path you might recognize this iconic Toronto estate.

45 Bayview Ridge is a French-chateau style mansion designed by the famed Canadian architect Gordon Ridgely and built in 2001.

Despite being over 20 years old, the home is still jaw dropping.

"It's stunning, absolutely breathtaking. It's timeless with modern elements," realtor Adam Brind told blogTO.

Listed for $24,500,000 by Brind along with Amy Richardson, the home boasts over 15,000-square-feet of indoor living space.

And that living space is everything you could hope for from a $24.5-million mansion.

The main floor has luxurious and grand principal rooms, including the fabulous grand dining room, which Brind notes is hand painted by a French artist.

The decor throughout is very classic and traditional, but there are modern touches that update the home, such as the upgraded light fixtures.

The home has six-bedrooms, each with their own living room, ensuite and walk-in closet, according to Brind.

There are seven fireplaces throughout, keeping the Chateau from being cold and uninviting.

There's also an indoor pool and hot tub in an attrium-like part of the house.

The basement, which is normally the least impressive part of a home, doesn't even disappoint.

It features a Bordeaux-inspired wine cellar that holds 4,000 bottles.

"It has pea gravel floor, so you can drop a bottle without it breaking," adds Brind.

The basement also has a totally separate two-bedroom nanny suite, a wine tasting room, a cigar room and a spa room with sauna.

"The house is phenomenal but the lot is extraordinary," Brind notes.

The mansion is actually two lots that were put together to make up over two-acres of land.

The property faces southwest towards Rosedale Golf Club and overlooks the valley, which means you get to enjoy some pretty spectacular sunsets.

But that's not all. Brind lists off all the incredible qualities of the grounds surrounding the home.

"[The lot] has a circular drive, private kitchen garden, a tennis court, a reflection pond with fish in it, there's an infinity pool with a stone cabana, slate patios everywhere," he says.

The only thing missing is a moat and a dragon guarding this extraordinary chateau.