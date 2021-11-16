This $14 mansion in Toronto has luxury features all over

Just a few blocks north of Casa Loma in Toronto is this modern day castle – or mansion if you will. Because let's be honest, mansions are just the 21st century version of a castle.

Listed for $14, 380,000, 16 Forest Hill Road is the cream of the crop when it comes to luxury homes in Toronto.

First off, the home's luxurious design was a collaborative effort between architect Richard Wengle, designer Jeffrey Douglas and luxury home builders JTF Homes.

Or as realtor Barry Cohen puts it in the listing: the "dream team".

What they've created is a beautiful hotel-like home that is bright, airy, modern, and worthy of its magazine features and International Design and Architecture Award nominations.

The home was designed to be grounded and comfortable, according to the Douglas Design Studio, featuring clean, simple lines and a timeless aesthetic.

The big principal rooms offer flexibility for family gatherings as well as more formal entertaining.

The open concept kitchen is everything you'd expect from a luxury home like this.

Same goes for the six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The primary bedroom is complete with two walk-in closets and a seven-piece ensuite.

One of the most stunning parts of the home is the fully decked out gym that also includes a 24-foot sports court where you can play squash or basket ball.

The home also boasts many other luxuries like a theatre with a gallery, a wine cellar, an outdoor pool with a hot tub and water feature, an outdoor kitchen and cabana.

But possibly the biggest flex this house has is a six car below ground garage that looks cooler than any parking lot I've ever been in.

This is the dream home.