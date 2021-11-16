Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 38 minutes ago
16 Forest Hill Road Toronto

This $14 mansion in Toronto has luxury features all over

Just a few blocks north of Casa Loma in Toronto is this modern day castle – or mansion if you will. Because let's be honest, mansions are just the 21st century version of a castle. 

16 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The living room. 

Listed for $14, 380,000, 16 Forest Hill Road is the cream of the crop when it comes to luxury homes in Toronto. 

16 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The library with built-in bookcases. 

First off, the home's luxurious design was a collaborative effort between architect Richard Wengle, designer Jeffrey Douglas and luxury home builders JTF Homes.16 Forest Hill Road Toronto

One of the walk-in closets in the primary bedroom. 

Or as realtor Barry Cohen puts it in the listing: the "dream team". 

16 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The main staircase. 

What they've created is a beautiful hotel-like home that is bright, airy,  modern, and worthy of its magazine features and International Design and Architecture Award nominations

16 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The family room overlooking the backyard. 

The home was designed to be grounded and comfortable, according to the Douglas Design Studio, featuring clean, simple lines and a timeless aesthetic. 

16 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The dining room. 

The big principal rooms offer flexibility for family gatherings as well as more formal entertaining. 

16 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The kitchen and breakfast nook. 

The open concept kitchen is everything you'd expect from a luxury home like this. 

16 Forest Hill Road Toronto

A guest bedroom. 

Same goes for the six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. 

16 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is complete with two walk-in closets and a seven-piece ensuite. 

16 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The multipurpose sports court. 

One of the most stunning parts of the home is the fully decked out gym that also includes a 24-foot sports court where you can play squash or basket ball. 

16 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The backyard. 

The home also boasts many other luxuries like a theatre with a gallery, a wine cellar, an outdoor pool with a hot tub and water feature, an outdoor kitchen and cabana.

16 Forest Hill Road Toronto

A view of the garage entrance. 

But possibly the biggest flex this house has is a six car below ground garage that looks cooler than any parking lot I've ever been in. 

16 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The professional gym. 

This is the dream home. 

Photos by

Mitchell Sain and Micheal Pert for The Print Market  

