Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

This $17.5 million Toronto mansion has been on and off the market for four years

We wrote about this house back in 2018, because well look at the house! How could we not write about it?

And while homes that are listed for several millions of dollars can take some time – years even – to sell, this one has been on and off the market for four years... 

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The family room is open concept with the breakfast area and kitchen. It features built-in bookcases and a walk-out to the backyard. 

In that time the price has gone from $12,800,000 in 2018 to the jaw dropping $17,500,000, which it's currently listed at

Not much has changed when it comes to the interior of the home, but the upgrades will soon become apparent. 

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The wine cellar. 

It still has everything a luxury mansion should and then some.

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The sports court. 

It has an NBA-worthy indoor basketball court, a gym, home theatre, wine cellar, bar, and jacuzzi. 

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The dining room overlooking the ravine. 

The main floor still has big, bright and modern principal rooms. 

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The living room with a fireplace and wall panelling. 

Although, the staging has definitely improved since 2018 from a barren presentation to more modern furniture that fits the rooms. 

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The kitchen and expansive centre island with extra storage.

The kitchen is still full of luxury, chef-worthy appliances.

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

One of the seven bedrooms. 

The bedrooms have been "virtually enhanced" for the listing photos but the walls remain the same. 

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is as sumptuious as ever with a seating area, fireplace, dressing room and more. 

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom.

Luxury finishes ground the residence – from its limestone exterior to the onyx marble primary ensuite bathroom.

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The basement. 

It also still has 16,000-square-feet of living space. 

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

A seating area outside. 

What has changed is the backyard. 

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

A granite firepit. 

When blogTO first wrote about this home four years ago, the backyard was a dirt pit. 

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The pool has a built-in hot tub and a waterfall feature. 

Now, the landscaping has been completed, the pool is finished and is very much like an oasis.

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The soccer field with safety netting is behind the pool. 

Also, since the home is sitting on over an acre of land, there's enough room for a soccer field in the backyard, which of course they have. 

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The hot tub off the gym. 

But is the backyard worth nearly $5 million extra? Maybe with the current rate of inflation ... but unlikely. 

382 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The front of the home. 

That being said, now might be the time the home actually sells, since Toronto's ultra-rich are currently buying more homes than ever

Photos by

barrycohenhomes.com
