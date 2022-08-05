This $17.5 million Toronto mansion has been on and off the market for four years

We wrote about this house back in 2018, because well look at the house! How could we not write about it?

And while homes that are listed for several millions of dollars can take some time – years even – to sell, this one has been on and off the market for four years...

In that time the price has gone from $12,800,000 in 2018 to the jaw dropping $17,500,000, which it's currently listed at.

Not much has changed when it comes to the interior of the home, but the upgrades will soon become apparent.

It still has everything a luxury mansion should and then some.

It has an NBA-worthy indoor basketball court, a gym, home theatre, wine cellar, bar, and jacuzzi.

The main floor still has big, bright and modern principal rooms.

Although, the staging has definitely improved since 2018 from a barren presentation to more modern furniture that fits the rooms.

The kitchen is still full of luxury, chef-worthy appliances.

The bedrooms have been "virtually enhanced" for the listing photos but the walls remain the same.

The primary bedroom is as sumptuious as ever with a seating area, fireplace, dressing room and more.

Luxury finishes ground the residence – from its limestone exterior to the onyx marble primary ensuite bathroom.

It also still has 16,000-square-feet of living space.

What has changed is the backyard.

When blogTO first wrote about this home four years ago, the backyard was a dirt pit.

Now, the landscaping has been completed, the pool is finished and is very much like an oasis.

Also, since the home is sitting on over an acre of land, there's enough room for a soccer field in the backyard, which of course they have.

But is the backyard worth nearly $5 million extra? Maybe with the current rate of inflation ... but unlikely.

That being said, now might be the time the home actually sells, since Toronto's ultra-rich are currently buying more homes than ever.