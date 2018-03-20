House of the week: 382 Old Yonge Street

This mansion is next-level unreal. There’s an indoor basketball court, gym, home theatre, wine cellar, bar and jacuzzi. There’s even an elevator in this house!

With 16,000 square feet of living space and almost two acres of land, this piece of Toronto real estate will set you back a jaw-dropping $12,800,000.

The entire place is modern, spacious and bright thanks to the soaring ceilings and many skylights. In fact, it’s so spacious I’m convinced you could drive a compact car through the hallways. But it’s a mansion so I would expect nothing less.

I’m not a huge fan of the staging but I’ll concede that ornate antique furniture does suit the opulent home.

The kitchen comes equipped with state of the art appliances ready for a live-in chef if your heart desires.

The bedrooms are massive, to the point of looking empty there’s so much room.

The walk-in closets are probably larger than my entire apartment.

My favourite room is the library. I can just imagine it filled with books and the fireplace roaring. It could easily be one of the coziest rooms in the house, with the dark walnut wood contrasting sharply to the white vastness of the rest of the place.

While the listing says “no expense spared”, the in-ground pool and backyard are not finished. So whoever buys this place is still going to have to put money into landscaping and finishing the backyard, which seems a bit ridiculous considering the price tag.

Specs

Address: 382 Old Yonge St.

Price: $12,800,000

Lot Size: 1.99 acres

Bedrooms: 6 + 1

Bathrooms: 13

Parking: 16

Walk Score: 30

Transit Score: 83

Listing agent: Barry Cohen

Listing ID: C4065245

Good for

Someone rich and famous ... A rapper, an NBA player or at least a dude with a massive car collection. This place is so over the top it needs someone with enough ego and personality to fill it.

Move on if

You’re not rich or famous. Real talk, this place is only for the one per cent.