City
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
382 old yonge street toronto

House of the week: 382 Old Yonge Street

City
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This mansion is next-level unreal. There’s an indoor basketball court, gym, home theatre, wine cellar, bar and jacuzzi. There’s even an elevator in this house!

382 old yonge st toronto

With 16,000 square feet of living space and almost two acres of land, this piece of Toronto real estate will set you back a jaw-dropping $12,800,000.

382 old yonge st toronto

The entire place is modern, spacious and bright thanks to the soaring ceilings and many skylights. In fact, it’s so spacious I’m convinced you could drive a compact car through the hallways. But it’s a mansion so I would expect nothing less.

382 old yonge st torontoI’m not a huge fan of the staging but I’ll concede that ornate antique furniture does suit the opulent home.

382 old yonge st torontoThe kitchen comes equipped with state of the art appliances ready for a live-in chef if your heart desires.

382 old yonge st torontoThe bedrooms are massive, to the point of looking empty there’s so much room.

382 old yonge st torontoThe walk-in closets are probably larger than my entire apartment.

382 old yonge st torontoMy favourite room is the library. I can just imagine it filled with books and the fireplace roaring. It could easily be one of the coziest rooms in the house, with the dark walnut wood contrasting sharply to the white vastness of the rest of the place.

382 old yonge st torontoWhile the listing says “no expense spared”, the in-ground pool and backyard are not finished. So whoever buys this place is still going to have to put money into landscaping and finishing the backyard, which seems a bit ridiculous considering the price tag.

382 old yonge st toronto

Specs
  • Address: 382 Old Yonge St.
  • Price: $12,800,000
  • Lot Size: 1.99 acres
  • Bedrooms: 6 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 13
  • Parking: 16
  • Walk Score: 30
  • Transit Score: 83
  • Listing agent: Barry Cohen
  • Listing ID: C4065245
382 old yonge st torontoGood for

Someone rich and famous ... A rapper, an NBA player or at least a dude with a massive car collection. This place is so over the top it needs someone with enough ego and personality to fill it.

382 old yonge st toronto

Move on if

You’re not rich or famous. Real talk, this place is only for the one per cent.

382 old yonge st toronto

Lead photo by

382oldyongest.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Hotel X opened its doors in Toronto today

Toronto ranked 16th most livable city in the world

House of the week: 382 Old Yonge Street

The CN Tower just got a makeover

Doug Ford channels Trump at huge rally in Toronto

Prescription drugs could soon be free for people over 24 in Ontario

Toronto slaughterhouse could be transformed into condos

York University strike could soon be coming to an end