Toronto mansion made famous in Mean Girls on sale for $27 million

Get in loser, we're going shopping! Because Regina George's Toronto home from Mean Girls is officially on sale for a whopping $27 million.

Home to many classic scenes, such as Mrs. George's iconic declaration of "I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom!" the 18,276 square-foot home is quite simply, like, soooo fetch.

Located at 11 High Point Road in Toronto's exclusive Bridle Path neighbourhood, the gated home is two-and-a-half storeys of pure opulence.

The residence boasts 9 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a soaring cathedral reception with marble tiled floors, and a dramatic "Scarlett O'Hara staircase."

The four-way iconic phone call scene, where Regina George is seen devouring a chocolate glazed donut, was also filmed in the home's quartz countertop kitchen.

Even Mean Girls characters such as Cady Heron, who is played by Lindsay Lohan, were shocked at how amazing Regina George's house was in the movie.

Heron famously whispers to George, "Wow, your house is really nice," to which George replies "I know right?"

The home also includes staff quarters, a rec room, relaxing spa, and a spacious gym.

You'll definitely never get bored in this house, because there's also a massive library, games room, and even a media and entertainment room.

The home was previously listed in 2015 for $12.8 million, but the price for this iconic home has more than doubled to $27 million.