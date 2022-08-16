Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
16 Stratheden Road Toronto

This $25 million mansion was designed by a famous Toronto architect

If you're not one for small homes, this luxury mansion boasts nearly 18,000-square-feet of living space. 

It's hard to even imagine how much space that is, or how many cleaners you'd need to employ to keep this home as immaculate as it is in the listing photos. 

The home was designed and built by the cream of the crop, including award-winning architect Richard Wengle, Nuvo Custom Homes and renowned interior designer Karen Fisher16 Stratheden Road Toronto

The living room with a marble fireplace. 

From the outside, the home is a classic. It has natural stone walls, a slate roof and the circular driveway adds a nice touch of elegance. 

16 Stratheden Road Toronto

The breakfast dining area. 

Inside the home, you'll find lavish oversized rooms with luxury finishes and plenty of architectural details. 

16 Stratheden Road Toronto

The main dining room also has a petite dining salon off it. 

For example, there's a cupola in the living room and the dining room has antiqued mirrors that look like they come straight from Versailles. 

16 Stratheden Road Toronto

The office. 

The reclaimed wood floors add a touch of warmth to the home, especially in the completely wood-panelled library. 

16 Stratheden Road Toronto

The main kitchen. 

The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with the adjacent prep kitchen and walk-in fridge. Just think of the size of cookout you can accomplish!

16 Stratheden Road Toronto

The family room has a walk-out to the backyard terrace. 

The family room is also open concept with the kitchen making it great for family gatherings or game night. 

16 Stratheden Road Toronto

The prep kitchen. 

But the true draw of the house is the epic man cave this home has in the basement.

16 Stratheden Road Toronto

The wine cellar. 

It has an indoor 10-car parking garage with a hydraulic car lift, a cigar and wine tasting room, a club-like bar with a multi-television display, a home theatre, gym and spa. 

16 Stratheden Road Toronto

The solarium. 

Seriously, why would you ever leave this multi-million dollar home? 

16 Stratheden Road Toronto

The backyard pool. 

Unless it's to venture out to the backyard, which features a pool with a water feature and a hot tub. 

16 Stratheden Road Toronto

An aerial view of the house. 

The home is listed for $25,000,000 – which is almost a $2 million discount from when it was first listed in 2021.

