30 St. Patrick's Day parties and events in Toronto for 2024

St. Patrick's Day 2024 in Toronto is packed full of parties and special events to celebrate all things Irish.

You don't need to search for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow this year though, because I've compiled a list of the best ways to spend St. Patty's this year, from huge parties to the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Or, just head over to one of Toronto's best Irish pubs.

Here's my list of St. Patrick's Day parties and events in Toronto you should check out.