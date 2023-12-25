10 things to do on Boxing Day in Toronto besides shopping

Believe it or not, there actually are things to do on Boxing Day in Toronto other than shopping. With most businesses and attractions open on this stat holiday, there's no shortage of activities for anyone who doesn't care about the sales.

Here's what to do on Boxing Day in Toronto.

There are a number of theatre events going on in the city over the holidays, including on Boxing Day. From stage spectacles to intimate one-man-shows, there's something for everyone.

While the Leafs might get the day off, the Toronto Marlies will be taking on the Belleville Senators at the Scotiabank Arena on Boxing Day, and tickets are super affordable.

Just because Christmas has passed doesn't mean you can't enjoy all of the festive lights and merry vibes for a little longer. This light show at Scarborough Town Centre is complete with larger-than-life ornaments, axe throwing, and thousands of LED lights for an unforgettable show.

Try your luck at weekly pop culture trivia at Indie Alehouse at 7 p.m. on Boxing Day. You and your team (two to six people) can win gift cards to The Pilot as well as gifts from a rotating roster of sponsors.

This event at Stackt Market runs until Dec. 31, so Boxing Day is one of the last days you'll be able to catch it. With outdoor curling, a speakeasy bar hidden in a yurt, live music, and fire pits for marshmallow roasting, there's a ton to do while you take in views of the Toronto skyline.

Drawn Up and Smokes and Jokes are both happening at Comedy Bar on Boxing Day, so buy your ticket and prepare to get giggly.

Calling everyone who doesn't skip the ads. This festival, which kicks off at Hot Docs on Boxing Day, screens and celebrates the best international advertisements from the past year.

Christmas may be over, but you can still check out the holiday lights show at Casa Loma until Jan. 8. Grab a hot cocoa and stroll the grounds that are decked out in shimmering lights and festive scenes.

Head over to the Drake Hotel for the special Boxing Day edition of this party where DJs showcase their best vinyl mixing.

Ground Control in Parkdale is known for both their frequent karaoke parties and for being the city's only David Bowie-themed bar. Put your name on the list and sing your heart out at this party that kicks off at 9 p.m.