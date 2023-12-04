Toronto mall parking lot is now covered in giant decorations and Christmas lights

The parking lot of a Toronto mall has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland complete with giant ornaments, millions of Christmas lights and a plethora of Christmas activities.

But the best part is, it's all for a good cause.

Located at Scarborough Town Centre, Holiday Nights of Lights is back for a fourth year, and a portion of proceeds goes towards supporting Epilepsy Toronto.

"Our aim was to elevate the experience by offering a distinctive blend of immersive experiences for all ages," says Event Director Olivera Pavlovic, and with their iconic light display, massive ornaments, nutcrackers, and even axe throwing, they've definitely met that goal.

New to the event this year is Mistletoe Lane, an immersive experience filled with Insta-worthy backdrops and a nightclub atmosphere, to keep the Christmas vibes all the way up.

The event, which opened on Dec. 1 and runs until Jan. 7, takes place Thursdays to Sundays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and then daily from Dec. 21 on. Tickets can be purchased online and are priced at $19.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids aged 2 to 12.

If you're looking for a holiday spectacle of - quite literally - massive proportions this winter, Holiday Nights of Lights should be on your list.