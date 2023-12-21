Here are the biggest online Boxing Day sales for 2023 announced in Canada so far

2023 Boxing Day sales in Canada are one of the best parts of the holiday season for many, but with long lines and crowded malls, shopping for deals can be more hassle than it's worth.

Thankfully, in the age of the internet, more than a few of the retailers you know and love will be offering sales online this Boxing Day, so you can get all the deals you desire without ever leaving your house.

Here are the best online Boxing Day sales announced for Canada so far.

Big Box

The online retailer offers Boxing Day deals on a huge range of products starting far beyond the actual holiday. They are constantly updating their deals, so check back often for new savings on everything from iPads to heated vests.

The tech and appliance retailer has been offering deals on their products all through December, but they ramp up the savings around Boxing Day, with their online Boxing Day sale officially kicking off on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

This store that sells everything from bikes to coffee makers is offering up to 90 per cent off select items for Boxing Day. You can even snag $100 off a Dyson blow dryer.

You can score up to 70 per cent off fashion, homegoods, jewellery and more (including clearance items) when shopping The Bay's Boxing Day sale, which started Dec. 17 and runs until the 27.

The online Boxing Day sale for this big box store officially kicked off on Dec. 20. You can find reduced prices on daily essentials, tech gadgets and toys.

Beauty

This brand kicks off one of their two semi-annual sales on Boxing Day 2023. You'll be able to snag reduced prices on fragrances, candles and more.

You can find up to 60 per cent off your favourites like skincare, makeup and fragrances when you shop this Winter Sale, which is on now.

Fashion

This Canadian brand known for its underwear will be offering major deals on some of their most popular items, including two bras for $17 and undies starting at $17.

This Vancouver-based activewear brand is infamous for their high prices, but on Boxing Day, you can find reduced prices on a number of popular styles, including up to 50 per cent off on Align Leggings (my personal favourite).

Another Toronto-based brand that offers clothing, accessories, and a small selection of homegoods and decor will be offering up to 50 per cent off selected styles. You can also get an additional 15 per cent off your online order when you use the code BOX15 on Dec. 26.

The Canadian lifestyle brand famous for their sweatpants has kicked off their online Boxing Week sale where you can score up to 50 per cent off everything from leather goods to children's clothing.

Tech

This tech store is offering up to 50 per cent off everything from TVs to bluetooth speakers. They also guarantee price matching as sale prices drop until Dec. 31.

While this office store is offering deals on office furniture and supplies, some of the best deals you can find are on tech, like laptops and tablets.

Home

The online furniture retailer is known for its affordable prices year-round, but they're offering additional price cuts like up to 70 per cent off area rugs for Boxing Day. You can also get free shipping on orders over $50.

This trendy Toronto-based furniture and decor store will be offering 15 per cent off everything (excluding furniture) and 40 per cent off their holiday collection.