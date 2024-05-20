One of Toronto's longest-running street festivals is back this summer

One of the longest-running street festivals in Toronto is coming back this summer.

Back for a 45th year, the Cabbagetown Festival is returning this September, shutting down the neighbourhood for a weekend of fun, celebrating the end of the summer.

The much-loved festival invites more than 75,000 visitors from across the city and beyond each year, offering food, shopping and entertainment showcasing the best that Cabbagetown has to offer.

You'll shop, sip and savour goodies from hundreds of local vendors as you stroll down the festival's home on Parliament from Gerrard to Wellesley and Carlton from Parliament to Ontario Street.

A tradition running from the earliest days of the festival, the weekend kicks off with an opening ceremony featuring performances, speeches and a cabbage cutting by community officials.

The weekend then wraps up with a parade down Parliament with lively music and dancing.

This year's Cabbagetown Festival will take place on Saturday, Sept 7 and Sunday, Sept 8, with more details to be released by the Cabbagetown BIA in the coming months.