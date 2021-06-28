Radar
things to do canada day

10 things to do on Canada Day 2021 in Toronto

Things to do on Canada Day 2021 in Toronto are a little bit different this year. The pandemic means many larger events will not be ongoing, and arguments that celebrations should be cancelled continue to intensify.

In Toronto, July 1 is a statutory holiday, and there are some activities going on for the long weekend.

Here are things to do on Canada Day 2021 in Toronto.

Take in a movie under the stars

Head to Downsview Park in your vehicle to take in one of their drive-in movies on July 1. That night, they'll be screening The Croods: A New Age, and an ice cream truck will be present for treats.

Rent roller skates

This is officially one of the hottest new hobbies in town, and you can now try it out by renting roller skates from Retro Rolla at The Bentway to feel like you've time travelled back to the 1970s.

Hit up an outdoor music festival

A music festival is being held in the parking lot at Guildwood GO station on July 1, an pandemic version of Q107's annual Canada Day Picnic. Local artists will play a medley of rock n' roll tunes and food trucks will be present.

Check out a drive-thru food festival

A drive-thru RibFest will be taking place at Rotary Club of Etobicoke from July 1 to 3, with ribs from acclaimed BBQ masters as well as Tiny Tom donuts and roast corn.

Take in a unique circus performance

Together Apart Summer Cirque is an outdoor acrobatic performance by group The 7 Fingers being put on at Markham Fairgrounds that promises to envelop audience members in a magical fantasy world.

Check out some public art

There's a ton of public art around in the city these days, which is great because it's outdoors so restrictions don't interfere, and it's free. Check out Spring Stations at Distillery District, mind-bending "ice floes" near Ontario Place or a giant fortune teller's booth on Ossington.

Spend a day at the races

Woodbine Racetrack will be allowing in-person spectators again at 25 per cent capacity starting on July 1 so if betting and horses are your idea of a great day off, you're in luck.

Set off some fireworks

While not everyone may agree with this popular practice, fireworks are technically allowed within certain guidelines. You're permitted to set them off on private property on Canada Day, but not at beaches, parks or on the street.

Visit Toronto's floating Indigenous learning centre

A houseboat covered in Indigenous art is floating near Ontario Place right now, and can be viewed anytime for free until October. Named Wigwam Chi-Chemung, it has its own phone line you can call to learn more about Toronto's Indigenous history, culture and connections to the waterfront.

View award-winning photography

The annual CONTACT Photography Festival is ongoing with numerous outdoor installations including one where photos of students are plastered on the walls outside a local high school.

Hector Vasquez

