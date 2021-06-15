You can watch free movies under the stars in Toronto this summer

Movies under the stars sound like a great way to spend summer in Toronto, especially after being deprived of theatres for so long.

Drive-in movie theatre event series Movies Under the Stars is returning to one of Toronto's largest parks, Downsview. The series will start on July 1 and end July 25, with five movies in total playing.

They're starting off with 2020 flick The Croods: A New Age on July 1, and will be screening Onward on July 6, Back to the Future on July 16 and Raya and the Last Dragon on July 20.

A special screening put on by the City of Toronto and Reelworld Film Festival will cap off the series on July 25. The name of the movie has not yet been announced.

Shows should be starting around dusk at approximately 9 p.m. and registration will open about a week before each show date. One registration per household is allowed for up to five people in the same vehicle.

Although it's a ticketed event, arrive early as parking spots are allocated on a first come, first serve basis. Gates open about 60 minutes prior to dusk.

An ice cream truck will be present at the events for frozen movie treats. Washrooms, sinks and hand sanitizer will be available, and events will be rescheduled if there's heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms forecasted for the evening.