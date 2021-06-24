City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cancel canada day

Calls for Canada Day to be cancelled intensify after latest residential school discovery

City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cancel or boycott Canada Day seems to be the themed of 2021. While July 1 is often a day for celebration and patriotism, events of this past year have shown that this country still has a lot of work to do before it deserves to be truly celebrated.

There's been an increasing call for individuals and organizations to abandon celebrating Canada Day this year in the wake of the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at residential schools across the country.

Most recently, 751 unmarked graves were found at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, prompting many to ask how Canada plans to deal with its racist past - especially in regards to its ongoing treatment of Indigenous peoples.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that the memories of those lost to these injustices will be honoured, and the truth about the horrific reality of residential schools will be shared.

Many people however say  that thoughts and prayers won't cut it this time around and swifter action must be taken.

While many have suggested cancelling Canada Day events, others have even proposed holding the RCMP and churches responsible for these atrocities accountable.

There's also been an increased call to provide clean drinking water, alongside other assistance programs to all Indigenous peoples across the country.

The terms "Cancel Canada Day" and "No Pride in Genocide" have both been trending across social media as the push continues to gain traction.

A 24/7 National Indian Residential School Crisis Line has also been organized at 1-866-925-4419 for those who need support dealing with these events.

Lead photo by

Owen Farmer

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Calls for Canada Day to be cancelled intensify after latest residential school discovery

Here's what Toronto police have to say about the clearing of the Bellwoods encampment

This is how many residential schools were in Ontario and where they were located

Man violently attacks Toronto Shoppers Drug Mart employee in dispute over face mask

Here's the official list of everything reopening in Toronto for Step 2

There's one city in Ontario that won't be allowed to reopen as part of Step 2

Indoor gatherings are finally allowed again as part of Step 2 in Ontario next week

Ontario will officially move into Step 2 of reopening next week