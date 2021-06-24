Calls for Canada Day to be cancelled intensify after latest residential school discovery

Cancel or boycott Canada Day seems to be the themed of 2021. While July 1 is often a day for celebration and patriotism, events of this past year have shown that this country still has a lot of work to do before it deserves to be truly celebrated.

There's been an increasing call for individuals and organizations to abandon celebrating Canada Day this year in the wake of the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at residential schools across the country.

Most recently, 751 unmarked graves were found at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, prompting many to ask how Canada plans to deal with its racist past - especially in regards to its ongoing treatment of Indigenous peoples.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that the memories of those lost to these injustices will be honoured, and the truth about the horrific reality of residential schools will be shared.

My heart breaks for the Cowessess First Nation following the discovery of Indigenous children buried at the former Marieval Residential School. We cannot bring them back, but we will honour their memory and we will tell the truth about these injustices. https://t.co/WuxdsixJnx — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2021

Many people however say that thoughts and prayers won't cut it this time around and swifter action must be taken.

While many have suggested cancelling Canada Day events, others have even proposed holding the RCMP and churches responsible for these atrocities accountable.

Just cancel Canada Day already. Not just this year. Every year. It is and always has been a celebration of colonialism. — Aditya Rao (@aditrao) June 24, 2021

There's also been an increased call to provide clean drinking water, alongside other assistance programs to all Indigenous peoples across the country.

After hearing further confirmations about the horrors of the residential school system last night, the absolute least we could do right now is cancel any planned celebrations for Canada Day and instead start thinking carefully about decolonization and a better way forward. — Dave Thomas (@DThom_) June 24, 2021

The terms "Cancel Canada Day" and "No Pride in Genocide" have both been trending across social media as the push continues to gain traction.

My message on Canada Day

Me a Residential School survivor speaks on Cancel Canada Day 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/0HyVeyjwUS — Gramma Shingoose (@LeeShingoose) June 19, 2021

A 24/7 National Indian Residential School Crisis Line has also been organized at 1-866-925-4419 for those who need support dealing with these events.