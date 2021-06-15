Toronto is getting a drive-thru food festival on the Canada Day long weekend

If you didn't yet have plans for this upcoming Canada Day long weekend, you might have just got 'em. The event of the summer that allows meat-eaters to partake in all the ribs they can eat is back to Toronto as a drive-thru experience.

Ribfest Drive-Thru, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Etobicoke, will be taking place from the parking lot of Church on the Queensway at 1536 The Queensway on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 1 to 3.

Mouthwatering ribs from well-acclaimed ribbers like Camp 31 BBQ, Billy Bones BBQ, Crabby's BBQ and Silver Bullet BBQ will be available to enjoy in your vehicle from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. the entire weekend.

There will also be vendors from Tiny Tom Donuts, Ontario Corn Roasters, Texas Tornado Potato, and Dairy King Ice Cream for something sweet to finish things off with.

Each of the vendors will be stationed throughout the massive parking lot that used to accommodate thousands of cars on any given Sunday during pre-pandemic times.

Everyone attending will be asked to stay inside their vehicle and wait for someone from the rib teams to approach your car to take your order as you follow a line-up of vehicles through the one-way lot.

This is the second year Ribfest Drive-Thru has taken place in Etobicoke, last summer's event was hosted at Humber College Lakeshore Campus for a few days in August.

It doesn't seem like a Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square is in the works for this summer, but expect another drive-thru opportunity to grab more ribs in Burlington for one day only on Labour Day.