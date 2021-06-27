Toronto just got a floating Indigenous learning centre

Toronto's waterfront just got a brand new floating art installation that doubles as an Indigenous learning centre.

Named Wigwam Chi-Chemung, which roughly translates from Ojibway into big house canoe will be floating along the Ontario Place South Marina until at least October.

The project is a collaboration between Ontario Place, Myseum of Toronto, and Elder Duke Redbird, an Anishinaabe Elder of The Ojibway First Nation.

The installation consists of a houseboat covered in Indigenous art and includes a phone line that can be used to leave Elder Redbird a voicemail, asking questions about Indigenous culture and history. Select questions will then be answered and featured on Myseum's website as part of a digital exhibition.

The digital exhibition features videos about Indigenous history, the boat's artwork, and a phone line for those hoping to learn more.

It's just one of the many exhibits returning to Ontario Place this summer as the city continues to open up.

The area is also hosting outdoor movie festivals and is home to various fire pits and outdoor park space.