Ontario Place is now accepting reservations for their 4 outdoor fire pits

If you're looking for some socially distanced fun around an open flame, Ontario Place has you covered.

The popular destination located along Lake Ontario has begun accepting reservations for those looking to spend some time outdoors to simulate the cottage experience without having to leave the city.

Log seating, rock seating, and those Instagram-ready Muskoka chairs are all available for those looking to lounge just the way they like it.

The fee to make a reservation is currently set at $44.25 + HST, perfect for small groups hoping to tell ghost stories around the flame together. Unfortunately however, alcohol is entirely prohibited and guests are expected to supply their own wood.

There are four locations in total, spread across the Ontario Place premises from Trillium Park and Echo Beach to Cedar Cove North and South.

With weather warming up, but still plenty of restrictions around the city, this at least provides an interesting option for those looking to see friends at a safe distance.

Those looking to secure their own reservation need to simply head over to the Ontario Place website where the four fire pits are being offered in 2.5 hour long blocks from 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. on most days through to the end of April.

While it may not be the cottage trip you originally planned for last summer, it's at least a step in the right direction.