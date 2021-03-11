Toronto breaks temperature record with warmest March 11 in nearly a decade

Toronto residents have had a particularly uplifting week between the reopening of retail stores and the beautiful spring-like weather, and Thursday's temperatures have been so warm that the city actually broke a nine-year temperature record.

Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham took to Twitter to report that Toronto broke the weather record before noon on Thursday, with a temperature of 18.6 C reported at Pearson Airport at 11 a.m.

The previous temperature record for this day, set nine years ago in 2012, was 17.7 C.

Record warmth & May-like temperatures today! 18.6C reported at Pearson at 11am has already broken previous record of 17.7C set in 2012; Very windy thru this afternoon (gusts 60-80+ km/h) with a passing shower or t-storm possible; Sunny & cooler (but still above seasonal) Friday pic.twitter.com/kmkNS8m9Jf — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) March 11, 2021

The weather in Toronto has been above seasonal all week, building to an expected high of 19 C Thursday, though strong winds and rain are set to put a damper on the high double-digit high this afternoon.

Friday is expected to be a little cooler, with the forecast calling for an above-seasonal high of 10 C before returning to more typical weather this weekend.

Fortunately, both Saturday and Sunday are expected to see plenty of sun along with highs of 5 and 4 C respectively, which will still be pleasant enough compared to the potential snowstorm headed for the city next week.