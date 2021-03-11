City
toronto weather record

Toronto breaks temperature record with warmest March 11 in nearly a decade

Toronto residents have had a particularly uplifting week between the reopening of retail stores and the beautiful spring-like weather, and Thursday's temperatures have been so warm that the city actually broke a nine-year temperature record. 

Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham took to Twitter to report that Toronto broke the weather record before noon on Thursday, with a temperature of 18.6 C reported at Pearson Airport at 11 a.m.

The previous temperature record for this day, set nine years ago in 2012, was 17.7 C.

The weather in Toronto has been above seasonal all week, building to an expected high of 19 C Thursday, though strong winds and rain are set to put a damper on the high double-digit high this afternoon.

Friday is expected to be a little cooler, with the forecast calling for an above-seasonal high of 10 C before returning to more typical weather this weekend. 

Fortunately, both Saturday and Sunday are expected to see plenty of sun along with highs of 5 and 4 C respectively, which will still be pleasant enough compared to the potential snowstorm headed for the city next week.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

