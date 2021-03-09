Toronto in for rude awakening with more snow on the way next week

Based on the current weather in Toronto, it feels as if spring has finally sprung, with residents getting out to enjoy the sun and above-zero temperatures that have arrived just as the city graduates into the grey zone of the province's modified colour-coded reopening framework.

But even though The Weather Network is forecasting some gladly welcomed temps in the double digits this week, residents shouldn't pack up their coats just yet, because the mild climate is unfortunately going to be short-lived.

Following highs of a comfortable 14 C this Wednesday and an even balmier 17 C on Thursday, Toronto will be hit with some snow early next week, with flurries on Monday amid a high of 1 C, and wet snow on Tuesday, with a high of 3 C.

Both days will feel closer to -4 C with windchill — a far cry from the beautiful weather we're enjoying at the moment.

The weekend leading up to the return of the white stuff won't be too tropical, either, with this Saturday expected to be drop to 2 C, with a windchill of - 2 C.

Things will remain in the low single digits throughout next week, with the air outside feeling slightly below zero under mostly overcast skies.

As Torontonians, we're certainly no strangers to extreme weather ups and downs in short time spans, but the thought of the chill returning after we got our first taste of spring — and following a long, miserable stint in the most stringent lockdown — is a bit of a bummer.

Hopefully the chance of showers in the coming days won't ruin our brief and much-needed blip of warmth.