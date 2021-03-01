Spring-like weather over for Toronto as extreme cold weather alert comes into effect

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto weather

Toronto may have gotten a hint of spring weather this weekend with temperatures finally going above zero, but it seems that the milder climate was short-lived, as the city has just issued an extreme cold weather alert.

The alerts come when it's expected to drop to -15 C or colder in the city, and/or when the wind chill is forecasted to be - 20 C or lower.

According to Environment Canada, it's slated to feel like a frosty - 17 C by Monday afternoon despite the high being 1 C, thrusting us back into our typical seasonal temps after a glimmer of hope that winter was coming to an end.

There is a special weather statement currently in effect for the city due to strong winds of up to 80 km/h that are anticipated over the course of this afternoon and evening under overcast skies as well.

"The strong winds may throw loose objects, cause tree branches to break and damage property. Power outages are also possible," the Crown agency writes.

We may also see some flurries tonight as the low plummets to - 10 C, which will feel more like a brutal - 20 C with the wind chill.

As is the case with extreme cold weather alerts, the City advises residents to seek shelter, bundle up before going outside and check on loved ones and vulnerable populations.

Thankfully, things may look up over the weekend again, with Sunday's forecast presently a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6 C.

