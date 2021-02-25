It's going to feel like spring in Toronto this weekend

Toronto has certainly had its fair share of messy, cold, snowy winter weather throughout the month of February, but it seems like things are finally starting to look up.

Meteorologists are predicting that the city will experience some of the warmest temperatures we've seen in months over the next three days, but be sure to bring an umbrella if you're heading out on the town to soak up the spring-like weather.

"Much of southern Ontario is set for its warmest temperatures since December this weekend, though with some interruptions to the early spring-like feel," reads a Weather Network blog post published Thursday.

"After a week that started out with more rounds of snow and flip-flopping temperatures that saw a brief blast of warmth on Wednesday, mostly fair and quiet conditions return for Thursday and Friday, with the latter featuring abundant sunshine."

A widespread messy mix of precipitation will move into parts of Ontario Friday night before daytime highs soar to the warmest temperatures since December on Sunday. #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 25, 2021

The last day of the work week is expected to bring a high of 2 C to the city, according to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, but abundant sunshine will make Friday feel like we really are on the cusp of spring.

Unfortunately, forecasters are currently watching a weather system that could move in Friday night and bring with it "a widespread messy mix of precipitation to the region through early Saturday."

A comfortable high of 7 C is currently expected for Saturday afternoon, but the warm temperatures won't likely be accompanied by any sunshine.

And it's a similar story for Sunday, with meteorologists expecting a high of 6 C accompanied by cloudy skies and rain — in true springtime fashion.

"Those rosy daytime highs will also be the peak for awhile. Beyond is a return to colder conditions and a chance of some lake-effect snow for some areas," says TWN. "But though not as warm as Sunday, the early days of March will still be oscillating between comfortable single-digits and slightly below-zero highs."