Toronto is in for more snow and a big temperature drop this week

Standard winter weather for the city of Toronto has arrived a little late this season, but it has definitely made itself known this month, and unfortunately for those of us who hate the cold, we can expect the snow and freezing temps to continue.

According to a new forecast from the Weather Network, the entire province will be getting hit with some more snow and a big chill later this week into next thanks to a Colorado low.

About 5-10 cm of the white stuff is expected over the course of Thursday and Friday in large swaths of southern and eastern Ontario, while parts the GTA south of the 401 will receive a little less, as well as a bit of mixed precipitation that could include rain on Friday alongside some gusty winds.

At the same time, temperatures will get slightly warmer than the multiple subzero days we've had lately to reach around 3 C with sun on Thursday and 2 C on Friday, only to drop over the course of the day to hit a chilly -7 C on Saturday, which will feel more like a glacial -15 C.

The crisp weather will persist throughout next week, with temps plummeting as low as - 8 C in the next seven days and again, feeling more like the negative double digits.

Though the question of whether the stay-at-home order will be extended beyond next Tuesday remains unanswered, this weather will definitely give residents all the more reason to hunker down at home and wait out this lengthy and paniful lockdown.

Alyssa Black

