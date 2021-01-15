Traditional winter weather set to return to Toronto with messy snow this weekend

Though the rest of winter in Toronto is due to be milder than what we're used to, there's going to be no shortage of snow, with things slated to feel more characteristically wintry starting this weekend.

A blizzard system from the Prairies is sweeping into southern Ontario starting on Friday, The Weather Network says, bringing a messy mix of rain and snow that will accumulate to as much as 20 cm of the white stuff in parts of the province.

A forecast for "widespread snow" has been issued for across the GTA, bringing drizzle and wet snow into the area during the late afternoon and evening today. The Toronto area can expect more rain in the southern portions, and up to 2 cm of slushy snow.

Cloudy, peeks of sun & mild today; Wet snow & rain late day & evening (primarily rain at start south of 401) ending as wet snow; Trace-2 cm for most; (2-5 cm across higher terrain north of 401/407); Mostly cloudy, brisk wind & mild weekend; Snow showers Sat. night & Sunday night pic.twitter.com/R5JXe8tSDA — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) January 15, 2021

A total of 5-10 cm is expected above Highway 401 northwards into York Region, while the eastern part of the province will be hit the hardest, with 15-20 cm by Friday night. Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings and special weather statements for snow, ice pellets and freezing rain for some regions.

Moving into Saturday, "occassional flurries with a gusty wind" will take over most of Southern Ontario, with the trend of wet, heavy mixed snow-and-rain showers continuing.

Between 2 and 5 cm more snow is expected to land across the lower portion of the province on Sunday, including in Toronto and surrounding suburbs, before cooler seasonal temps set in next week and the month ends with a potential Polar Vortex.

#onweather



SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT CONTINUED at 3:14pm (EST) IN: Southern Ontario



10 To 15 cm of snow for tonight and Saturday.



Snow will begin tonight and co https://t.co/3AFAc9EaYX pic.twitter.com/nzRyAeJ0vB — Ontario Weather Watch (@ONWeatherWatch) January 15, 2021

Thankfully, though the weekend may be full of precipitation, temperatures won't dip too low, hovering around 2 or 3 C and feeling as cold as -6 C at worst.

Though it's slated to be mainly cloudy, hopefully the sun makes at least a brief appearance at some point to keep spirits up amid incapacitating provincewide lockdown.