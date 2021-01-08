City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto rejoices as sunshine comes out for the first time in what feels like forever

Toronto, the streak of soul-crushing darkness has come to an end — for now, at least.

For the first time in a long, long while, the city is being graced by a generous dose of brilliant sunshine and clear, blue skies. 

If you've been suffering from some serious SAD, coupled with a case of unbearable lockdown cabin fever, there's no better day than today to crawl out of the den and give the gift of vitamin D to your withered winter body.

Grey skies, snow, and sleet have made up the majority of the forecast since mid-December. It feels like we haven't seen more than a few hours of sun since the snowstorm on Christmas.

While chilly — the current temperature feels like -6 C with wind, according to the Weather Network — the sun is expected to be out for the rest of the day. 

In fact, the sun's been out since the early a.m., which is a nice change from the-world-is-ending darkness we've been accustomed to waking up to. 

In extra good news, Saturday should see a good amount of sunshine as well. Plus we're just a few days away from the sun setting after 5 p.m. 

Our delicate corneas are likely no longer used to this sustained bout of light (unless it's the mind-bending blue light emitted from your laptop), so make sure to wear sunglasses. Don't forget the mask. 

