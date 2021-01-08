Toronto rejoices as sunshine comes out for the first time in what feels like forever

Toronto, the streak of soul-crushing darkness has come to an end — for now, at least.

For the first time in a long, long while, the city is being graced by a generous dose of brilliant sunshine and clear, blue skies.

If you've been suffering from some serious SAD, coupled with a case of unbearable lockdown cabin fever, there's no better day than today to crawl out of the den and give the gift of vitamin D to your withered winter body.

December 18th was the last time we had a mainly sunny sky in #Toronto!!!! It’s been a long time coming but it’s baaaaaack!! #VitaminD pic.twitter.com/zvnftqJR97 — Natasha Ramsahai (@CityNatasha) January 7, 2021

Grey skies, snow, and sleet have made up the majority of the forecast since mid-December. It feels like we haven't seen more than a few hours of sun since the snowstorm on Christmas.

While chilly — the current temperature feels like -6 C with wind, according to the Weather Network — the sun is expected to be out for the rest of the day.

Obligatory Toronto sunny winter day pic pic.twitter.com/RGGHPvahlH — Perp. (@416_Perp) January 8, 2021

In fact, the sun's been out since the early a.m., which is a nice change from the-world-is-ending darkness we've been accustomed to waking up to.

Sunshine is so close. Clear skies on the other side of Lake Ontario in places like Toronto. We should see some sun Friday afternoon. Nice sunny skies are likely on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/lIZj2CvdlE — T. Corsoniti (@TCorsoniti) January 7, 2021

In extra good news, Saturday should see a good amount of sunshine as well. Plus we're just a few days away from the sun setting after 5 p.m.

A Peaceful Morning to you #Toronto ✌🏽 If you're out for a walk, please bundle up. It will be ☀️ Sunny most of the day, but chilly, with Highs around -6°C. Have a Good Friday!



📷 c/o IG: shotbyeric 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MKJstyikFk — T O R O N T O 🍁 (@Toronto) January 8, 2021

Our delicate corneas are likely no longer used to this sustained bout of light (unless it's the mind-bending blue light emitted from your laptop), so make sure to wear sunglasses. Don't forget the mask.