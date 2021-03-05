These are the rules for when Toronto enters the grey lockdown zone

At long last, stay-at-home orders are being lifted in Toronto, Peel and North Bay — the last three regions to remain under provincewide shutdown restrictions.
As of Monday, March 8, at 12:01 a.m. Toronto and Peel will move from the strictest form of lockdown to date into the grey-lockdown zone of Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 response framework.
We're essentially just moving from one form of lockdown into another, slightly-less strict form of lockdown — but we will be able to enter non-essential retail stores at 25 per cent capacity.
We can also see more of our friends and see more friends outside come Monday when gathering limits are raised from five people outdoors to ten.
Here, per the provincial government's COVID-19 Response Framework document, are the new rules that will apply to Toronto when we return to the (modified) grey-lockdown zone next week.
Organized public events, social gatherings and wedding, funeral and religious services, rites and ceremonies
- No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household
- Individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation
- Limit of 10 people for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings, when physical distancing can be maintained
- Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained (applies in any venue other than a private dwelling) are 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors
- Virtual and drive-in events and religious services, rites or ceremonies permitted
Restaurants, bars and food or drink establishments
- Indoor and outdoor service prohibited
- Take out, drive-through and delivery permitted, including alcohol
Sports and recreational fitness facilities
Facilities for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness activities are closed except for:
- The sole use of high-performance athletes including parasport athletes, and specified professional leagues (for example, NHL, CFL, MLS, NBA)
- Specified purposes (for example, day camps, child care)
- Outdoor recreational amenities (for example, ice rinks, ski hills, snow trails) open with restrictions (for example, no team sports)
- Community centres and multi-purpose facilities (for example, YMCA) allowed to be open for permitted activities (for example, child care services, day camps, social services)
Meeting and event spaces
Closed with limited exceptions for:
- child care and day camps for children
- court services
- government services
- mental health and addiction support services (for example, Alcoholics Anonymous) permitted to a maximum of 10 people
- provision of social services
Retail
New to Grey-Lockdown as of February 2021:
- In person shopping permitted for all retail, subject to capacity limits
- 50 per cent capacity for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores and pharmacies
- 25 per cent for all other retail, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, hardware stores and garden centres
- Curbside pick-up and delivery permitted
- Stores must post capacity limit publicly
- Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)
- This does not apply to indoor malls, which will have to do screening in accordance with instructions by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- Individuals must physically distance and wear a face covering, with some exceptions
- No loitering in shopping malls, and stores within the malls subject to appropriate retail measures
Personal care services
Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
Cinemas
- Closed, except for drive-in cinemas, rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event, with restrictions.
- Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier
- Performers and employees must maintain two metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance
- A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
Performing arts facilities
- Closed to spectators
- Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted, with restrictions
- Performers and employees must maintain two metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance
- Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier
- Drive-in performances permitted
- A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
Amusement parks, water parks
Animal services
Services that are permitted include:
- Veterinary services and other businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals, including farms, boarding kennels, stables, animal shelters and research facilities
- Businesses that provide services for the training and provision of service animals
- Businesses that provide pet services, including pet grooming services, pet sitting services, pet walking services and pet training services
Bathhouses and sex clubs
Boarding kennels and stables
- Permitted to open for animal's owner, or their representative, to visit the animal, assist in the care or feeding of the animal or, as applicable, ride the animal
Campgrounds
- Available for trailers and recreational vehicles that are used by individuals who need housing, or are permitted to be there by the terms of a full season contract
- Only campsites with electricity, water service and facilities for sewage disposal may be provided for use
- All recreational facilities in the campground and all other shared facilities in the campground, other than washrooms and showers, must be closed
- Short-term campground rentals that were reserved on or before Nov. 22, 2020 are permitted; no new reservations after Nov. 22, 2020 permitted, except for individuals who need housing
Cannabis
- Permitted by curbside pick-up and delivery
Driving instruction
- In-person driving instruction not permitted
- Virtual permitted
Household services
- Domestic and cleaning and maintenance services permitted, including housekeepers, cooks, maids and butlers, personal affairs management, nanny services and babysitters, other domestic personnel and house cleaning
- Outdoor cleaning and maintenance services permitted, including indoor or outdoor painting, pool cleaning and general repairs
Horse racing
- Training only, no races
- No spectators
Hotels, motels
- Permitted to operate except for any pools, fitness centres, meeting rooms and other recreational facilities that may be part of the operations of these businesses
Libraries
- Open for curbside, delivery and pick-up
- Patrons permitted to enter libraries for contactless drop-off and pick-up, and to access computers, photocopiers, or similar services
- May open for permitted services (for example, day camp, child care services, mental health and addiction support services to a limit of 10 persons [AA meetings], provision of social services)
- No classes
Marinas, boating clubs, golf courses and driving ranges
- Marinas and boating clubs permitted
- Clubhouses, restaurants, pools, meeting rooms, fitness centres or other recreational facilities on the premises closed to the public, with limited exceptions
- Golf courses and driving ranges (outdoors permitted, indoors closed)
- Indoor shooting ranges closed
Media industries
Film and television production, including all supporting activities such as hair, makeup and wardrobe, are permitted to open if they meet the following conditions:
- No studio audiences may be permitted to be on the film or television set
- The set must be configured and operated in such a way as to enable persons on the set to maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from other persons, except where necessary for the filming of the film or television production
- Persons who provide hair or makeup services must wear appropriate personal protective equipment
- Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
- Film and television post-production, visual effects and animation studios are permitted
- Book and periodical production, publishing and distribution businesses are permitted
- Interactive digital media businesses, including computer system software or application developers and publishers, and video game developers and publishers are permitted
Motorsports
Museums and other cultural amenities (for example, art galleries, science centres)
- Closed (indoors) to members of the public
- Drive-in or drive-through only
Nightclubs
- Only permitted to open if they operate as a restaurant, bar, or other food and drink establishment (take-out, drive-through and delivery service only)
Personal services
In-person personal services not permitted, including:
- personal shoppers
- party and wedding planners
- personal organizer services
- personal physical fitness or sports trainers
- house sitters
Photography studios and services
- Commercial and industrial photography permitted
- Retail photo studios closed
Real estate agencies (including pre-sale construction)
- Permitted to operate; property showings by appointment only
Short-term rentals
- Existing reservations as of Nov. 22, 2020 honoured regardless of when the rental occurs
- No new reservations after Nov. 22, 2020 permitted, except for individuals who need housing
- This does not apply to hotels, motels, lodges, resorts and other shared rental accommodation, including student residences
Strip clubs
- Only permitted to open if they operate as a restaurant, bar, or other food and drink establishment (take-out and delivery service only)
Tour and guide services
Zoos and aquariums
- Closed (indoors) to members of the public except for drive-in or drive-through events
- Permitted to operate for the care of animals