These are the rules for when Toronto enters the grey lockdown zone

At long last, stay-at-home orders are being lifted in Toronto, Peel and North Bay — the last three regions to remain under provincewide shutdown restrictions.

As of Monday, March 8, at 12:01 a.m. Toronto and Peel will move from the strictest form of lockdown to date into the grey-lockdown zone of Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 response framework.

We're essentially just moving from one form of lockdown into another, slightly-less strict form of lockdown — but we will be able to enter non-essential retail stores at 25 per cent capacity.

We can also see more of our friends and see more friends outside come Monday when gathering limits are raised from five people outdoors to ten.

Here, per the provincial government's COVID-19 Response Framework document, are the new rules that will apply to Toronto when we return to the (modified) grey-lockdown zone next week.

Organized public events, social gatherings and wedding, funeral and religious services, rites and ceremonies

No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household

Individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation

Limit of 10 people for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings, when physical distancing can be maintained

Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained (applies in any venue other than a private dwelling) are 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors

Virtual and drive-in events and religious services, rites or ceremonies permitted

Restaurants, bars and food or drink establishments

Indoor and outdoor service prohibited

Take out, drive-through and delivery permitted, including alcohol

Sports and recreational fitness facilities

Facilities for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness activities are closed except for:

The sole use of high-performance athletes including parasport athletes, and specified professional leagues (for example, NHL, CFL, MLS, NBA)

Specified purposes (for example, day camps, child care)

Outdoor recreational amenities (for example, ice rinks, ski hills, snow trails) open with restrictions (for example, no team sports)

Community centres and multi-purpose facilities (for example, YMCA) allowed to be open for permitted activities (for example, child care services, day camps, social services)

Meeting and event spaces

Closed with limited exceptions for:

child care and day camps for children

court services

government services

mental health and addiction support services (for example, Alcoholics Anonymous) permitted to a maximum of 10 people

provision of social services

Retail

New to Grey-Lockdown as of February 2021:

In person shopping permitted for all retail, subject to capacity limits

50 per cent capacity for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores and pharmacies

25 per cent for all other retail, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, hardware stores and garden centres

Curbside pick-up and delivery permitted

Stores must post capacity limit publicly

Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)

This does not apply to indoor malls, which will have to do screening in accordance with instructions by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Individuals must physically distance and wear a face covering, with some exceptions

No loitering in shopping malls, and stores within the malls subject to appropriate retail measures

Personal care services

Closed

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Closed

Cinemas

Closed, except for drive-in cinemas, rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event, with restrictions.

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier

Performers and employees must maintain two metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Performing arts facilities

Closed to spectators

Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted, with restrictions

Performers and employees must maintain two metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier

Drive-in performances permitted

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Amusement parks, water parks

Closed

Animal services

Services that are permitted include:

Veterinary services and other businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals, including farms, boarding kennels, stables, animal shelters and research facilities

Businesses that provide services for the training and provision of service animals

Businesses that provide pet services, including pet grooming services, pet sitting services, pet walking services and pet training services

Bathhouses and sex clubs

Closed

Boarding kennels and stables

Permitted to open for animal's owner, or their representative, to visit the animal, assist in the care or feeding of the animal or, as applicable, ride the animal

Campgrounds

Available for trailers and recreational vehicles that are used by individuals who need housing, or are permitted to be there by the terms of a full season contract

Only campsites with electricity, water service and facilities for sewage disposal may be provided for use

All recreational facilities in the campground and all other shared facilities in the campground, other than washrooms and showers, must be closed

Short-term campground rentals that were reserved on or before Nov. 22, 2020 are permitted; no new reservations after Nov. 22, 2020 permitted, except for individuals who need housing

Cannabis

Permitted by curbside pick-up and delivery

Driving instruction

In-person driving instruction not permitted

Virtual permitted

Household services

Domestic and cleaning and maintenance services permitted, including housekeepers, cooks, maids and butlers, personal affairs management, nanny services and babysitters, other domestic personnel and house cleaning

Outdoor cleaning and maintenance services permitted, including indoor or outdoor painting, pool cleaning and general repairs

Horse racing

Training only, no races

No spectators

Hotels, motels

Permitted to operate except for any pools, fitness centres, meeting rooms and other recreational facilities that may be part of the operations of these businesses

Libraries

Open for curbside, delivery and pick-up

Patrons permitted to enter libraries for contactless drop-off and pick-up, and to access computers, photocopiers, or similar services

May open for permitted services (for example, day camp, child care services, mental health and addiction support services to a limit of 10 persons [AA meetings], provision of social services)

No classes

Marinas, boating clubs, golf courses and driving ranges

Marinas and boating clubs permitted

Clubhouses, restaurants, pools, meeting rooms, fitness centres or other recreational facilities on the premises closed to the public, with limited exceptions

Golf courses and driving ranges (outdoors permitted, indoors closed)

Indoor shooting ranges closed

Media industries

Film and television production, including all supporting activities such as hair, makeup and wardrobe, are permitted to open if they meet the following conditions:

No studio audiences may be permitted to be on the film or television set

The set must be configured and operated in such a way as to enable persons on the set to maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from other persons, except where necessary for the filming of the film or television production

Persons who provide hair or makeup services must wear appropriate personal protective equipment

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier

Film and television post-production, visual effects and animation studios are permitted

Book and periodical production, publishing and distribution businesses are permitted

Interactive digital media businesses, including computer system software or application developers and publishers, and video game developers and publishers are permitted

Motorsports

Closed

Museums and other cultural amenities (for example, art galleries, science centres)

Closed (indoors) to members of the public

Drive-in or drive-through only

Nightclubs

Only permitted to open if they operate as a restaurant, bar, or other food and drink establishment (take-out, drive-through and delivery service only)

Personal services

In-person personal services not permitted, including:

personal shoppers

party and wedding planners

personal organizer services

personal physical fitness or sports trainers

house sitters

Photography studios and services

Commercial and industrial photography permitted

Retail photo studios closed

Real estate agencies (including pre-sale construction)

Permitted to operate; property showings by appointment only

Short-term rentals

Existing reservations as of Nov. 22, 2020 honoured regardless of when the rental occurs

No new reservations after Nov. 22, 2020 permitted, except for individuals who need housing

This does not apply to hotels, motels, lodges, resorts and other shared rental accommodation, including student residences

Strip clubs

Only permitted to open if they operate as a restaurant, bar, or other food and drink establishment (take-out and delivery service only)

Tour and guide services

Closed

Zoos and aquariums