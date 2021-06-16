Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fortune teller toronto

Toronto just got a curbside fortune teller where you can find out your future for free

Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You can now find out your future for free in Toronto with a curbside fortune teller installation that's popped up for the summer.

Called Good Fortunes, it's a giant wooden replica of a classic fortune teller booth that incorporates interactive elements like puzzles and codes encompassing different cultural beliefs and traditions surrounding fortune telling.

There are different effects depending on whether it's day or night.

good fortunes toronto

Find good fortunes outside Tiger of Sweden on Ossington. Photo by Ossington BIA.

A response to the pandemic, the installation was made possible through the City of Toronto ArtWorxTO Grant in recognition of the year of Public Art, and was handmade by Darren Christopher Projects, a collaborator and facilitator supporting and producing exhibitions and events.

The installation is nine and a half feet tall and four feet wide, and many elements are thrifted or upcycled. According to Ossington BIA (who also collaborated on the project) manager Meg Marshall, "over 100 different fortunes await your discovery" when navigating the installation.

Good Fortunes is located on Tiger of Sweden's patio at 56 Ossington, and is accessible 24/7 from now until July 4. The future has been murky and uncertain for the past little while, so hopefully pedestrians strolling by will be able to gain some much-needed clarity from the installation.

Lead photo by

Kimberly Simmons

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Toronto museum is moving its exhibitions outdoors for the summer and it's all totally free

Toronto just got a curbside fortune teller where you can find out your future for free

Someone found a painting by David Bowie in an Ontario thrift store

Toronto man creates elaborate optical illusion to slow traffic on his busy street

Silver Snail is closing Yonge Street store and moving to another Toronto location

Toronto bike lane has just been totally transformed by colourful street art

Toronto arts and cultural centre might be getting a major redesign

Toronto neighbourhood has just been lit up with a giant illuminated sea shell