Toronto just got a curbside fortune teller where you can find out your future for free

You can now find out your future for free in Toronto with a curbside fortune teller installation that's popped up for the summer.

Called Good Fortunes, it's a giant wooden replica of a classic fortune teller booth that incorporates interactive elements like puzzles and codes encompassing different cultural beliefs and traditions surrounding fortune telling.

There are different effects depending on whether it's day or night.

A response to the pandemic, the installation was made possible through the City of Toronto ArtWorxTO Grant in recognition of the year of Public Art, and was handmade by Darren Christopher Projects, a collaborator and facilitator supporting and producing exhibitions and events.

The installation is nine and a half feet tall and four feet wide, and many elements are thrifted or upcycled. According to Ossington BIA (who also collaborated on the project) manager Meg Marshall, "over 100 different fortunes await your discovery" when navigating the installation.

Good Fortunes is located on Tiger of Sweden's patio at 56 Ossington, and is accessible 24/7 from now until July 4. The future has been murky and uncertain for the past little while, so hopefully pedestrians strolling by will be able to gain some much-needed clarity from the installation.