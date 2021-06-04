Toronto is getting an outdoor music festival in a parking lot on Canada Day

Drive-in events have made a comeback during the pandemic, and now there's one to go to on Canada Day.

The annual Q107 Canada Day Picnic event will be returning as a drive-in concert, turning Guildwood GO Station in Scarborough into a rock and roll fest.

The drive-in will feature two shows from local GTA musicians performing a medley of rock and roll tributes to artists like Alanis Morissette, Tom Petty, U2, Journey, Black Sabbath and Queen.

Showtimes are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Each show can fit up to 150 cars, with no limit to the number of passengers as long as each vehicle has a working seatbelt.

Tickets will be selling for $40 to $60 dollars per vehicle, with the more expensive tickets being for spots in the first four rows. There is no per-person charge.

“It's an annual Canada Day concert," says Claire Chilelli, president of Replay Marketing, who was hired to run outreach for the event. "We're trying to keep our Canada Day tradition in any way we can.”

Food trucks will also be available during the event, and COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed and enforced during all shows.

“I think everyone is just eager to consume some form of live music," Chilelli says, "and drive-ins are all they can have right now.”