There's now icebergs floating next to Toronto's waterfront

Icebergs have been spotted floating near the Toronto waterfront even though it's the beginning of summer.

It's actually an art installation, and what appear to be icebergs are actually small buildings, houses and vehicles.

The piece is called Over Floe, and it was created by Toronto artist John Notten as part of ArtworxTO. That's the same initiative that saw a nine-foot-tall fortune telling booth pop-up on Ossington.

Notten is actually the same artist behind bright yellow wheelbarrow seating along King Street.

The idea is that the five floating sculptures in Ontario Place lagoon are hybrids between the natural and constructed worlds, and change completely when viewed from different perspectives.

The pieces are made from styrofoam rescued from burial in a landfill.

The installation can be viewed publicly for free from June to November 2021.

Notten is known for large-scale public installations and transforming materials to create surprising configurations. Common themes in his work are environmental issues, power and consumerism.