plant it forward toronto

Toronto street now has seats made of wheelbarrows

Sitting outside is one of the few activities we can really partake in guilt-free these days, and Toronto is getting some pretty interesting options for parking your butt. 

A bunch of bright yellow wheelbarrows have popped up along King Street, just outside of St. James Park. 

plant it forward torontoThe creative seating comes by way of Plant It Forward, a temporary parklet by Toronto artist John Notten.

Notten was one of five winners of Toronto's 2020 Temporary Parklet Design Build, a competition that takes over King Street Transit Priority Corridor — once more commonly known as the King Street Pilot that runs between Bathurst and Jarvis — with cool art. 

"Plant it Forward is an urban garden/immersive sculpture installation based on the principles of a CIRCULAR ECONOMY," said John Notten. 

"Virtually every material is repurposed and every object will be donated after the display period." 

Plant It Forward uses lumber from the 150-year-old Distillery Building and plywood from an old factory. 

plant it forward torontoAnd if the wheelbarrows don't make the experience earthy enough, Plant It Forward actually has an entire urban garden element on its street-facing side. 

Seven planters are being tended to by Friends of St. James Park using a rain collection system to water them. Expect a crop of green beans soon — maybe you can snack on them while you chill in your wheelbarrow. 

Photos by

Tanya Mok

