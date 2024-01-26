Music
Justin Timberlake snubs Toronto on world tour and fans are speaking out

Get ready to Cry Me a River, Toronto fans. It looks like Justin Timberlake has snubbed the city on his upcoming world tour, which includes plenty of stops in major U.S. cities and even one Vancouver date. 

The former NSYNC member only has just that one Canadian stop planned for his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which kicks off a few weeks after the singer drops his first solo album in five years, titled "Everything I Thought It Was." 

The tour kicks off in Vancouver on April 29, and many Toronto fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to beg for a second show in the country's most populous city, arguing that one show in Canada's third-largest population centre simply isn't enough. 

The last time the "Mirrors" singer performed in Toronto was all the way back in October 2018 as part of his The Man of the Woods Tour.

JT performed three times in Toronto throughout the tour, with plenty of other Canadian shows in Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Vancouver. 

During one of his concerts, Timberlake praised Toronto's very own rap legend, Drake, and called the 6ix a "wonderful city," noting that he always has a "blast here."

Despite the initial letdown, plenty of Toronto fans rightfully pointed out that plenty of artists — including Taylor Swift — have added highly-demanded Toronto shows to their tour following heartbreaking snubs.

Although there's still hope for a second leg of the world tour, lots of Toronto fans are already sharing their frustrations with the announcement online. 

"I'm crying he's not doing Toronto," one fan wrote. "He better add Toronto," another person said

The 42-year-old singer is set to perform across 22 North American cities over the spring and summer, with tour stops in Las Vegas, New York, Atlanta, and Miami before concluding in Lexington, Kentucky on July 9.

