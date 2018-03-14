Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Justin Timberlake Toronto

Justin Timberlake praises Drake during his Toronto concert

Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You Grade 6 boyfriend and Justin Timberlake kicked off his Man of The Woods tour in Toronto, of all places, last night – and the city was there for it.

The 37-year-old singer / actor / songwriter / producer / entrepreneur / SNL all-star / N*Sync alumn is now one show down at the Air Canada Centre, with one more to go on Thursday evening.

Rumour (and actress Jessica Biel's own Instagram channel) have it that Timberlake's wife was sitting front row and centre during last night's spectacular show.

She was far from the only person gushing over JT's performance, which was perfectly on point in terms of singing, dancing, wardrobe, stage presence and general level of outstanding attractiveness.

Audience members report that Timberlake passed out shots to everyone in his band, as well as some fans around the stage.

Video footage shows him toasting Toronto, the crowd, someone's unborn baby, and "motherf--king Drake."

"Here's to the wonderful city, I always have a blast here," he said, shot raised to the sky. "We're doing this to The 6ix! To the North!"

A post shared by @claim2fameofficial on

Timberlake, who headlined the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show last month, will be on tour promoting his Man Of the Woods album until January, 2019.

If you happened to miss him this time around, he'll be back in Toronto as part of the same tour on October 9.

Lead photo by

Christina Pilla 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Co-owner of Toronto music venue Smiling Buddha charged with sexual assault

Justin Timberlake praises Drake during his Toronto concert

10 big ticket concerts in Toronto this summer

Toronto music fans upset over Field Trip sponsor

Jay-Z and Beyonce are skipping Toronto on their next tour

The top 5 Irish pubs for live music in Toronto

Field Trip releases its 2018 lineup

Music open mic nights in Toronto by day of the week