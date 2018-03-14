Justin Timberlake praises Drake during his Toronto concert

You Grade 6 boyfriend and Justin Timberlake kicked off his Man of The Woods tour in Toronto, of all places, last night – and the city was there for it.

The 37-year-old singer / actor / songwriter / producer / entrepreneur / SNL all-star / N*Sync alumn is now one show down at the Air Canada Centre, with one more to go on Thursday evening.

Rumour (and actress Jessica Biel's own Instagram channel) have it that Timberlake's wife was sitting front row and centre during last night's spectacular show.

She was far from the only person gushing over JT's performance, which was perfectly on point in terms of singing, dancing, wardrobe, stage presence and general level of outstanding attractiveness.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake Crew (@jtimberlakecrew) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

Audience members report that Timberlake passed out shots to everyone in his band, as well as some fans around the stage.

Video footage shows him toasting Toronto, the crowd, someone's unborn baby, and "motherf--king Drake."

"Here's to the wonderful city, I always have a blast here," he said, shot raised to the sky. "We're doing this to The 6ix! To the North!"

A post shared by @claim2fameofficial on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:33pm PDT

Timberlake, who headlined the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show last month, will be on tour promoting his Man Of the Woods album until January, 2019.

If you happened to miss him this time around, he'll be back in Toronto as part of the same tour on October 9.