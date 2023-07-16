One of Toronto's biggest food and drink festivals is now featuring hip-hop legends

Among all the festivals that storm through Toronto in the balmy summer months, beer is generally a common thread, but one festival in particular puts the brewski on a pedestal like no other: Toronto's Festival of Beer.

The annual festival is just two weeks away from making its return at Exhibition Place, transforming the grounds of Bandshell Park into a pint sloshing celebration of the unique love for cold ones that connects so many of us.

What the name doesn't tell you about the event though, is that it also brings out a small roster of artists to provide some live entertainment as the daytime program transitions into a more night time appropriate one.

With the iconic 1936-built CNE Bandshell Stage anchoring the park, the festival couples well with live music, and this year's acts are some of the best yet.

Opening up the festival on Friday night, west-coast hitmaker Ice Cube will set the tone for the rest of the weekend, followed by 90's pop-punk band Third Blind Eye, who will fill the entertainment slot on Saturday night.

Finally, the festival will wrap up on Sunday with a performance from a man who's no stranger to Toronto, T-Pain.

But even with these intriguing acts scheduled to take the stage, beer is still the bottom line.

The festival will see over 400 different beers on offer from a pool of more than 40 vendors including local brewers like Lost Craft, Ace Hill, and High Park Brewery.

The festival has also been working to introduce strategies to serve pints sustainably, and will be reintroducing their reusable mug policy, providing each attendee with a plastic tasting cup as part of their ticket.

Admission to the festival will be through daily tickets, which are starting at $60 on Ticketweb, and range into the 300s for premium tickets, which include an overnight stay at the neighbouring Hotel X.