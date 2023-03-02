Ice Cube to headline a festival in Toronto

Do you love beer and hip hop? Well, look no further, because rapper Ice Cube is set to headline Toronto's Festival of Beer this summer.

A native of Los Angeles, Ice Cube has contributed to gangsta rap's widespread popularity, most notably through his work on N.W.A's 1988 album Straight Outta Compton.

He's also appeared in nostalgic classics like John Singleton's Boyz n the Hood, and stoner comedy film franchise, Friday.

From his classic hits such as "It Was A Good Day" to unforgettable lines in films like 21 Jump Street, there's no denying the impact Ice Cube has had on the music and film industry.

On Friday, July 28, Ice Cube will be performing live at Bandshell Park, an open-air concert venue at the Exhibition Place in Toronto.

More headliners are to be announced soon, but it's already been confirmed that Ice Cube will be joined by special guest Big Boi, otherwise known as one half of the iconic duo Outkast.

Toronto's Festival of Beer is no stranger to hosting rap heavy hitters, and has welcomed live performances from Nas, Ludacris, Ja Rule, and Method Man in the past.

General admission is currently priced at $78.35 (including tax and fees), and includes a commemorative festival sampling mug and a free drink. Early bird pricing will wrap up at the end of March, so make sure to grab your tickets to witness Ice Cube's greatness live.