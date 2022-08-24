Music
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dave grohl toronto

Dave Grohl and members of Canadian rock band Rush spotted at Toronto steakhouse

Just days ahead of a tribute show for a late bandmate, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and drummer Omar Hakim were spotted with some Canadian rockers at an iconic Toronto restaurant.

It appears that on Aug. 23, Grohl and Hakim were hanging out with RUSH rockers Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson and stopped in at Barberian's Steakhouse.

A photo posted to Hakim's Instagram show the four musicians hanging out in a restaurant. But diehard Foo Fighters fans were quick to spot the Barberian's Steakhouse sign in the top left corner and confirmed Grohl was in Toronto.

"Getting ready for the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show in London! So FUN for Dave and I to rehearse with Geddy and Alex of RUSH," reads the caption on Hakim's post.

Hawkins is the late drummer of the Foo Fighters, who died last summer in Colombia at the age of 50-years-old.

The band will play two tribute shows to honour and commemorate his life with the first stop at London's Wembley Stadium on Sept. 3 and the last in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

Lee and Lifeson will also make appearances at the London show alongside Brian May, Mark Ronson and Liam Gallagher.

Hawkins recorded nine albums with the band from 1999-2021. He posthumously won three awards alongside the Foo Fighters this April.

Fans were quick to confirm Grohl was in Toronto by pointing out that his daughter, Violet, shared pictures of the CN Tower on her Instagram account too.

