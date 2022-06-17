Drake just dropped a new music video and people aren't loving this one for change

While dropping a surprise full-length album with all of six hours of warning last night, Drake also treated fans to a music video for one of the singles on his new record, which features some interesting cameos.

The clip for Falling Back — the second track of 14 on Honestly, Nevermind, which debuted at midnight Thursday night — starts off with Drizzy getting coached by Tristan Thompson as he gets ready for what appears to be his wedding day.

tristan thompson being the best man in the falling back video while drake marries multiple woman…..it makes sense — 𝔪𝔞𝔡𝔰𝔬𝔲𝔨𝔰 (@madsouls_) June 17, 2022

The rapper says he's ready to settle down and is "in love" as known philanderer Thompson tells him "you only get married once" — which we quickly see in Drake's case is to 23 women in one evening.

The footage cuts to the altar, where instead of of kissing his many betrothed, Drizzy performs a special secret handshake with each, after which his mom, Sandy, makes a cameo to say "I think he's really taking these ones seriously."

So your telling me tristan Thompson can commit to being in a music video but can’t commit to Being faithful to the queen khloe kardashian I mean I’m just saying — Merari Sandoval (@yourmomtells) June 17, 2022

In the background, the rapper can be heard crooning "How can you say you know what I'm feeling when you don't feel nothing?" overtop of a beat that feels somewhat reminiscent of, and just as catchy as, his 2017 single, Passionfruit.

After panning down the head table, at which the ladies seem to be bonding well and enjoying themselves, viewers are treated to a Best I Ever Had interlude as performed by the cheesy wedding singer from the Hangover, and then a dance/party scene with a light show worthy of E11EVEN, one of the star's favourite Miami clubs.

The "Free YSL" message, which pops up over the screen at one point in neon green font, is also impossible to miss, referring to the fact that Young Thug and Gunna of Young Stoner Life Records are currently imprisoned on racketeering charges.

Along with getting to, you know, star in a Drake video with the man himself, all of the wives featured also get their Instagram handles shouted out during a lengthy end to the video — and surprisingly, though influencers like Antje Urgaard, Amy Lem and Essyonna are among them, not all of them have a substantial social media followings.

As the credits roll, we see the many "just married" vehicles speeding off down Front Street in Toronto, with Union Station and the CN Tower clearly visible.

The Director X-led vid has racked up 822,000 views and counting within eight hours at the time of publication, and has hit #9 on trending for music on YouTube.

So far, reviews of both the song and film clip are mixed but largely and surprisingly negative, with many finding the inclusion of Tristan Thompson particularly crass given his cheating scandal and the fact that Aubrey is pretending to marry multiple women at once.

Perhaps he's just been watching too much Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, Netflix's new docuseries on polygamous Mormon fundamentalists.