drake honestly nevermind

Drake dropping a surprise album with zero warning and fans are losing it

Toronto's most successful hip-hop export shocked the music world on Thursday evening, with Drake posting the unexpected news that a new album will be dropping at midnight.

That's less than six hours of warning.

News of the album was posted to Drake and OVO Sound social media channels just after 6 p.m., catching the 35-year-old rapper's legions of fans completely off guard and setting off an avalanche of reactions.

Little is currently known about the seventh studio album from the multi-platinum recording artist, revealed to be titled "Honestly, Nevermind," but fans are already rejoicing at the unexpected news.

The complete lack of warning is perfectly summed up in one fan's tweet, exclaiming, "where the **** did this come from."

Many comments are hailing the return of the GOAT, or Greatest of All-Time.

The surprise midnight release follows Drake's Certified Lover Boy, which dropped in September 2021 to rave reviews.

The album soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, overtaking Kanye West's Donda in the process. Which, knowing Ye, must have been a real ego blow.

