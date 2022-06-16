Drake dropping a surprise album with zero warning and fans are losing it
Toronto's most successful hip-hop export shocked the music world on Thursday evening, with Drake posting the unexpected news that a new album will be dropping at midnight.
That's less than six hours of warning.
News of the album was posted to Drake and OVO Sound social media channels just after 6 p.m., catching the 35-year-old rapper's legions of fans completely off guard and setting off an avalanche of reactions.
HONESTLY, NEVERMIND— OVO Sound (@OVOSound) June 16, 2022
(The Album) Tonight at midnight @Drake pic.twitter.com/nlo8ypAf1W
Little is currently known about the seventh studio album from the multi-platinum recording artist, revealed to be titled "Honestly, Nevermind," but fans are already rejoicing at the unexpected news.
goat dropping again pic.twitter.com/9jc4Cc12kx— 👔 (@Who2Pitts) June 16, 2022
The complete lack of warning is perfectly summed up in one fan's tweet, exclaiming, "where the **** did this come from."
June 16, 2022
Many comments are hailing the return of the GOAT, or Greatest of All-Time.
the goat is back🐐🐐🐐— El Zee (@Vivir_Mi_Vida) June 16, 2022
The surprise midnight release follows Drake's Certified Lover Boy, which dropped in September 2021 to rave reviews.
The album soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, overtaking Kanye West's Donda in the process. Which, knowing Ye, must have been a real ego blow.
