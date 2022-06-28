Music
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake yolo estate sold

Drake just sold his YOLO Estate luxury mansion for $3 million under asking

It's official: After putting his California mega-mansion up for sale back in March, Drake has cashed in on his YOLO Estate home for a cool $12 million.

The deal reportedly closed on Friday to an unknown buyer and was sold way below the hefty $14.8 million asking price.

The luxurious residence drew interest from multiple celebrity buyers such as Britney Spears and is located in the exclusive gated neighbourhood of Hidden Hills in Los Angeles.

The YOLO Estate is the main house of his multi-residence property and is 12,500 square feet of pure opulence and extravagance.

The mansion includes six fireplaces, a wine cellar, a tasting room, a 25-seat theatre, and naturally, a recording studio.

Drake YOLO EstateBack in 2013, Champagne Papi even shouted out his YOLO Estate in the hit song "Trophies," rapping, "house so big I haven't seen them boys in two days."

The property also features a swimming pool with a spa grotto, swim-up bar, waterfalls, and a custom 80-foot-long rock waterslide.

Drake YOLO Estate swimming poolThe YOLO Estate also has multiple courts, including one each for tennis, basketball and volleyball, a horse stable, an equestrian ring and even a mechanical riding bull.

Drake's YOLO EstateDrake bought the Tudor-style home back in 2012 for $7.7 million, but he's already scaled up in size with his most recent L.A. home purchase.

A few months ago, Drizzy purchased British singer Robbie Williams' 24,000-square-foot mansion for a whopping $75 million US. His new California pad has 10 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms.

Of course, this does not compare to his 50,000 square feet mansion dubbed "The Embassy" in Toronto.

Located in the city's posh Bridle Path neighbourhood, the mansion is big enough to house an NBA-sized indoor basketball court autographed as "The Sanctuary."

Lead photo by

Williams & Williams Estates Group
