Drake just won another championship in his own basketball league

Drake is definitely no stranger to winning championships, and he managed to snag another coveted trophy last night.

Drizzy along with his teammates Chubbs and OVO Niko, otherwise known as Team NTIG, just took home the Sanctuary Basketball League (SBL) trophy for the second consecutive season.

Clips of the tense championship game were uploaded on social media and show Drake's team erupting in cheer after teammate Chubbs scored a mid-range jumper.

"I did what Kobe did in Game 7 against the Celtics. Shots not falling, you play f*****g defense." 😂 @Drake and his OVO team win back-to-back championships in his SBL league 🏆 pic.twitter.com/u4LnpAWo4v — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 15, 2022

In the midst of his celebration, the 6 God turns to the camera and said, "I did what Kobe did in Game 7 against the Celtics."

Drake channeled his Mamba Mentality just as Bryant did in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals, where he scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Drake only launched the SBL league last year, and he's already a two-time champ.

Some clips show Drizzy posing with his teammates, as they repeat "two of 'em," referring to their back-to-back championship wins.

Post-win, Drake lived up to his name as Champagne Papi and popped several bottles of bubbly and sprayed them into the air in celebration.

The championship game was played right at Drake's Bridle Path mansion with a built-in state-of-the-art basketball court.

The court features the signature owl logo of Drake’s OVO record label and is autographed on the floor as "The Sanctuary."

The SBL even has its own Instagram account, followed my Drake himself. The bio of the league is cleverly referred to as a "Poor Mans NBA."

A few months ago, Drake's team managed to clutch onto the championship after his game-ending three.

There's no word yet on whether there will be another championship parade, but knowing Drake, he definitely won't shy away from celebrating big.