This is how Drake celebrated the Toronto Raptors' first NBA Championship

We started from the bottom, now we're NBA champions, and now our hometown human mascot Drake can finally rest.

The Toronto rapper (and the entirety of the city, Canada, and most of the States) is ecstatic right now after last night's legendary win against the Golden State Warriors.

Drake has been particularly busy all season, from all his courtside jeering to his strategic outfits to his gentle, Nick Nurse-caressing hands.

He brought that same energy last night, but this time with the masses at Jurassic Park.

Great to see @Drake in Jurassic Park tonight. The whole city is cheering on our @Raptors! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/BEJrS4o5r3 — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 14, 2019

He even had his own private couch and viewing area for him and the crew where he spent most of the night cheering on VanVleet and the boys.

Of course he went insane with everyone when the final buzzer went off, and then proceeded to pop multiple bottles.

Naturally, he was swarmed by press after the big win, which he called "poetic."

Drake: "Tonight belongs to Toronto." The musician and global ambassador spent the night in Jurassic Park and watched the Toronto Raptors take home the NBA championship. #TorontoRaptors #RaptorsIn6ix

pic.twitter.com/liltndZO6J — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) June 14, 2019

Among many other quotable lines, he stated, "I want my chips with the dip, that's all I know." That line has been blowing up on Twitter.

Drake leaving Jurassic Park in Toronto wearing the Canadian flag with the top down 🏆🇨🇦 #NBAChampions2019 pic.twitter.com/zzhWWDdiXe — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) June 14, 2019

And then he left Jurassic Park draped in a Canadian flag and high-fiving strangers in the street.

The Raptors were FaceTiming Drake in the locker room. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Y0xVi5HyYz — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) June 14, 2019

Amidst the post-game shenanigans, Drake appeared to have been on his phone for much of the night. At one point, the Raptors team FaceTimed him from the locker room.

Another FaceTime call between Drake and Steph Curry, captured by CloseUp360, shows the two exchanging congratulations.

Drake even sent his love to Kevin Durant and even Klay Thompson, despite the fact they've had a strenuous relationship this series.

"Enjoy man, it's big time for you, the whole city, everybody. Y'all deserve it," said Curry.

Yes, yes we do Steph. Now hurry up and drop those two new tracks, Aubrey.