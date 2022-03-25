FLETCHER cancels Toronto show due to quarantine protocols and fans are upset

There's nothing worse buying tickets to see your favourite artist, waiting for months, sometimes years, to see them perform, to then ultimately see the concert cancelled.

During Ontario's pandemic capacity restrictions, a ton of fans were disappointed to hear their favourite artist wouldn't be stopping in the city, but now that these restrictions have been lifted, concerts have been full steam ahead.

Unfortunately for fans of singer FLETCHER, she has made the decision to cancel both her Toronto and Montreal shows due to quarantine protocols, and fans are upset.

The singer wrote that she was sad to cancel the Canadian dates due to quarantine protocols but has promised to make it up to her fans.

Fans have expressed their disappointment.

nooooo :(( i’m so devastated. please come back!! and please take care ❤️ — han (@bloomingmalibu) March 25, 2022

One fan even wrote how they had their hotel booked for the show since they're coming from out of town.

nooooo this is so upsetting i had my hotel and everything booked :( — brody 10 (@grandesfamilia) March 24, 2022

Someone even said how they were travelling from Boston to see her in Toronto and Montreal.

that moment when i missed the boston concert when i had tickets to it because I got super sick so I bought tickets to montreal, booked a hotel & was planning on driving from boston 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I hope you and your team is safe & I get to see you soon 🥲 — 𝑔 𝑒 𝑜 𝓇 𝑔 𝑒 ✨ (@Gobeyyyyy) March 24, 2022

Another wrote how heartbroken they are that all the shows she had tickets for keep getting cancelled.

💔 so far every concert I bought tickets for since january 2020 has been canceled. — Nadie ~♡ (@17blkholegarden) March 25, 2022

Most fans have been expressing their love and support to the singer, saying how the situation is not in her control.

This is out of your control,we live in weird times and safety comes first for you, your band and the fans 🤍 wishing everyone has a speedy recovery and that you're safe. Take care, we love you. — Fletcher things (@Fletcher_things) March 24, 2022

With others sending her love and to get better.

sorry to hear this 😒 hope you and everyone are taking care of yourselves. health and safety are a priority. we love you endlessly! hope all get well soon ❤ — i aint there yet (@slaw2175) March 24, 2022

Although some travel restrictions have been lifted while crossing the U.S.-Canada border, the singer has made a note in her statement that due to quarantine protocols she cannot perform.

The new rules state that unvaccinated travellers will need a test on arrival, again after eight days, and must also quarantine for 14 days. Unvaccinated foreign nationals will not be permitted to enter Canada unless they meet one of the few exemptions.

The singer and her team wouldn't be able to enter Canada the same day and performer due to the 14 day quarantine so ultimately had to cancel her shows.

FLETCHER was scheduled to perform a sold-out show in Toronto on March 27 at the Pheonix Concert Theatre but this show has now been cancelled.