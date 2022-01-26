Music
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto concerts

Concerts are getting cancelled even though they're scheduled after restrictions are lifted

After a couple of years of restrictions, live music is finally coming back to the city. Many artists have announced they're going back on tour this year including Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator and Justin Beiber.

Music lovers have been counting down the days until they can see their favourite artists but unfortunately artists are cancelling their Toronto shows even though they're set to take place after some restrictions are lifted later this month.

This isn't the first time artists have cancelled their shows due to Ontario's capacity limits. Back in October of 2021, multiple artists cancelled their shows at Drake's new concert venue in the Beaches. History had a delayed grand opening due to restrictions at the time.

Artists including Billie Eilish, Louis Tomlinson and Dua Lipa have all cancelled or rescheduled their Toronto shows, leaving fans disappointed by this news.

Dua Lipa wrote an apology about the rescheduled dates, saying all tickets will be honoured on the new dates and how excited she is to see fans.

Fans have been tweeting about how devastated they are about the news of all the cancelled shows, especially fans of former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson's Toronto concert.

Many fans have expressed their disappointment about this decision since they've been waiting for this concert for over two years.

Ontario's new reopening plan will have concert venue's capacity at 50 per cent starting Jan. 31 and expected to last until March 14.

It seems that number of fans just isn't enough for artists to proceed with their shows and are holding out until a time when venues are back at full capacity with no restrictions.

Louis Tomlinson

