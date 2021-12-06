Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her 'Sour' tour to Toronto but good luck getting tickets

If you want tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo perform at Toronto's Massey Hall this spring, good luck — early reaction to the announcement of her 'Sour' tour suggests you'll be competing against an army of teens for a seat at one of two local shows.

Fresh off a whirlwind year that has so far included seven Grammy nominations and a torrent of critical acclaim for her debut album, Rodrigo will be embarking on her first-ever world tour in early 2022.

Toronto is one of 40 cities on the tour list, with two stops scheduled at the newly-renovated Massey Hall on April 29 and April 30.

me fighting 13yr olds for olivia rodrigo tour tickets like... pic.twitter.com/606QRPb1zv — Meteorologist Thomas (@tmstormchaser) December 6, 2021

Tickets don't go on sale to the general public until this Friday, December 10, at 10:00 a.m... unless they sell out through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program first.

"Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply there will not be a Public Onsale. Registering for Verified Fan is the best way to ensure you have a chance to purchase tickets," reads a statement on Ticketmaster's website.

"We expect the demand for tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo to be overwhelming."

The social media frenzy that has followed the tour's announcement indicates that fans of all ages from all over will be trying to score tickets to one of the Toronto shows.

"Actually considering going to Toronto to see Olivia Rodrigo," wrote one Twitter user. "Mental breakdown mode."

"I think school ending on the 29th of April and Olivia Rodrigo having a show in Toronto on the 30th is a sign," wrote another, reflecting what many post-secondary students have been saying of the concert's timing.

@oliviarodrigo @LiviesHQ tickets to the #SourTour sounds like a pretty amazing graduation gift for myself and @laurathestork 💜 fingers crossed we see you in Toronto!!! pic.twitter.com/slQQKIsl2k — nathan 🥰 🥺 💕 (@babewithnathan) December 6, 2021

Tickets may be K-pop boy band hard to score, but there's no denying that Rodrigo is worth the hype.

The 18-year-old singer and songwriter, once a Disney Channel actor, blew everyone away with the release of her first single, Drivers License, in January of 2021.

The song went on to break several Spotify records, becoming the first track in history to hit 80 million streams in just seven days, and debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The heartbreaking Deja Vu and angsty pop-punk track good 4 u exploded similarly in popularity before Rodrigo finally dropped Sour on May 21, 2021.

Her first studio album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed there for five consecutive weeks, making Rodrigo's smash hit breakup record the longest reigning top album by a female artist all year.

At one point, all 11 songs on the album reached Billboard's Top 30 at the same time — a notable feat for someone who literally just graduated from high school.

me trying to explain to my mom why we should see olivia rodrigo in concert in toronto or boston next year pic.twitter.com/pz68vW4WXM — sarah💘 (@barrysbigbiceps) December 6, 2021

The Sour tour kicks off in San Francisco on April 2 and will feature supporting artists Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen.