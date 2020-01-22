BTS is officially coming to Toronto on their 2020 concert tour and fans are going wild

It's been an exciting week for BTS fans in Toronto after not-so-subtle clues were dropped around the city hinting of their return.

This morning the world famous K-pop boyband announced their world tour, confirming that they are in fact coming to Toronto this May for not one, but two shows.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @bts_bighit is heading out on their #MapofTheSoulTour! #ARMY MEMBER PRESALE and General Verified Fan registration is now open until Sunday, Feb 2 at 10pm ET. Get more info at https://t.co/3gVsv1NdM7 for registration. #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/cQ2LQoaeeq — Live Nation (@LiveNation) January 22, 2020

The boyband is scheduled to play the Rogers Centre on May 30 and 31, which is the only Canadian date on their Map of Soul tour.

Earlier this week, the names of all seven BTS members were projected on to not one, but three, areas downtown.

.@BTS_twt's Names on Roger Center Toronto 👀💜



pic.twitter.com/sJtNvr5kRY — BTS Daily Stats⁷ (@btsdailystats) January 21, 2020

The clues drove fans wild with excitement, as did the tour announcement this morning.

2015 -> 2020



The universe really just keeps on surprising us, eh? from @BTS_twt casually walking in downtown Toronto, chilling in front of the Rogers Centre to now performing TWO nights in a row in that same stadium. #MapOfTheSoulTour pic.twitter.com/zYygQlsjKU — BTS Canada (@Canada_BTS) January 22, 2020

The Map of the Soul Tour will take the beloved K-pop group across North America, South Korea, Europe, and Japan.

It seems there is more mystery to be uncovered with the tour as there are two shows that have question marks beside them when it comes to location. Some fans are speculating another Canadian date could be added.

BTS recently announced that their new album MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 is out February 21. Over the weekend, they released their first new single from the album, “Black Swan.”

People in Toronto can expect mild chaos at the end of May as the popular boyband has a cult following, also known as the ARMYs.

THE TTC BOUTTA LOOK LIKE THIS MAY 30-31 pic.twitter.com/cIfsbns6Bl — teresa ⁷ 🇨🇦 (@bodmonjimin) January 22, 2020

No date has been released as to when tickets will go on sale, but fans can sign up for Member Presale and General Verified Fan until Sunday, Feb 2 at 10 p.m. ET through Ticketmaster.