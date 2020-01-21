Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bts toronto

BTS is coming back to Toronto on their new world tour

Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Be still, my heart: BTS is almost definitely coming to Toronto. 

Yes, the world-famous K-pop boyband could be performing at the Rogers Centre sometime in the near future, if a series of mysterious light projections downtown are to be believed.

Last night, the names of all seven BTS members were projected on to not one, but three, areas downtown. 

The weird BTS bat signal was enough to send the Toronto ARMYs into a pure frenzy. 

One light sign was seen on a building next to the Rogers Centre. Another was spotted at the top of a building, which could be seen while driving on the Gardiner. 

Last but not least, the names V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope were all broadcast atop the Rogers Centre. Basically it's time to collectively lose it. 

Now a sneak peak of the band's Map Of The Soul Tour dates have been released, and according to the leak, BTS will be playing Toronto on May 30 at 7:30 p.m. 

Nothing's been confirmed yet, and there are some who are skeptical about whether the boys will really travel from Orlando to Toronto, then back to Chicago (though that's not entirely unheard of for certain tours). 

If the leaked dates are to be believed, Toronto will be the only Canadian stop on the tour.

What can we say? The Toronto ARMYs deserve this, plus the band likes our restaurants, and will probably get to stay with Drake. Now let's just see if any of us can score tickets.

Lead photo by

Princess Mononoke

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Giant women in thongs terrorize Toronto in PartyNextDoor's new music video

Nickelback is coming to Toronto on their upcoming summer tour

BTS is coming back to Toronto on their new world tour

Bon Jovi is stopping in Toronto on his 2020 tour but without Bryan Adams

Toronto has a piano staircase and it actually works

There's a new accordion guy playing Despacito on the TTC

Coachella lineup thrills Toronto music fans

Fans are speculating that Camila Cabello is recording in Toronto