BTS fans are going nuts over new footage of the band meeting Drake

Fresh off winning their first-ever MTV Video Music Awards, the wildly successful K-pop band BTS are throwing fans into a tizzy with some months-old backstage footage from a different awards show.

The band's official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV, uploaded a just over 37-minute-long BTS "episode" entitled BTS @ Billboard Music Awards 2019 early Thursday morning.

In it, the seven-member South Korean boy band is seen rehearsing, performing and meeting a whole host of American stars during their time at the BBMAs in May, including Cardi B, Madonna, Ciara and Drake.

Video clips from the latter meeting are circulating on Twitter like wildfire right now as fans of both BTS and Drizzy freak out over the delightful interaction.

The segment starts at around minute-27 in the episode with vocalist Kim Tae-hyung (known as "V") laughing incredulously and saying "woooow!" as his bandmates gather around to shake Drake's hand.

Drake pulls each member of the group in for a hug, as Drake does, and tells the young men that they're "the most famous people in North America right now."

"Nice to meet you guys, congratulations," says the Canadian Grammy winner.

After posing for a few photos, Drake and the South Korean musicians once again talk and fanboy over each other.

"He was in the 'In My Feelings' challenge video," says BTS lead rapper RM (Kim Nam-joon) to Drake at one point, referring to fellow band member J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok.)

Drake acknowledges J-Hope and gives him another handshake, much to the delight of all seven Korean superstars.

"Are you guys ever coming to Toronto? Like Canada?" asks Drake, to which the band members tell him they've already been.

"Ok, well, when you come back next time, I'll host you," says Drake.

The members of BTS continue to freak out over their celebrity encounter as they walk away, giving their own fans who just saw the footage a laugh and another reason to praise the young men for their cuteness and humility.

No word yet on when BTS will return to Toronto, but you can bet fans will hold Drake to his word... and then some.

"Once BTS and Drake collabs it's f*cking GAME OVER!" wrote one fan on Twitter. "Charts? In SHAMBLES! Streams? Record breaking! It's gonna be the COLLAB OF THE CENTURY and I'm READY."

"Can't believe DRAKE SAID THE NEXT TIME BTS IN TORONTO HE'S GONNA HOST THEM," wrote another. "IN SHORT BTS x DRAKE COLLAB COMING SOON!!!"

