Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
massey hall toronto

Massey Hall's iconic neon sign is back and here's where it's been for the last three years

Massey Hall has finally reinstalled and relit their classic neon sign that's a Toronto landmark...but where has it been?

The sign was originally taken down in August 2018, so it's been missing from the city landscape for a while.

An operations rep for Massey Hall tells blogTO the sign "was past its life span."

It's still the original sign hanging at the old concert hall, but the neon lighting has been replaced, and it got new electrical and extensive metalwork restoration.

It was repaired an an exterior signage contractor's workshop outside Toronto, and the sign went back up on the building on Nov. 5. 

The venue has actually been closed for three years for an extensive multi-million-dollar renovation, and will be reopening with three sold out shows from Gordon Lightfoot from Nov. 25 to 27. 

The sign isn't the only change to the exterior of Massey Hall: it also lost its quirky fire escapes, which people often compared to a moustache. The venue also got a new stone sign and repairs to its famous stained glass windows, and a new Art Deco lobby.

A new seven-storey music complex should also be opening in 2022 right next to Massey Hall, containing various separate spaces like an artists' lab, lounge, theatre and studio.

