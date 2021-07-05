Hundreds of people attended a secret rave under a Toronto highway this weekend

Raves are a distant memory from pre-COVID living, however, they seem to be quickly reappearing as people are eager for life to return to normal.

The most recent dance party happened this weekend where the DVP connects to the Gardiner Expressway near Corktown Common. The event supposedly started at 10 p.m. on Saturday and ended around 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning.

A rave attender told blogTO that "This event got really out of hand, typically the events are not as big and people are more spaced out."

An estimated 700 people gathered in violation of current municipal bylaws and provincial orders.

Hundreds of people gathered under a Toronto highway bridge this weekend for a full-on rave with strobe lights, DJs and a club-like atmosphere #Toronto 📹 TikTok/jenelle.js pic.twitter.com/hAQSP1bsh1 — blogTO (@blogTO) July 5, 2021

Footage from the event shows an elaborate DJ set up, hundreds of people in close proximity without masks, blasting techno music, strobe lights and a club-like atmosphere.

The event is put on by a bunch of DJs who know each other, choose a location, send it out to a bunch of people and then it gets spread by word of mouth.

While other pop-up raves are organized to raise funds for charitable groups, like Pep Rally who raised $650 for This Way Up Collective. It is not clear if this event was to raise funds for a good cause or to just simply party.

There were lightsabers and few face masks pic.twitter.com/fQ6wlaxJEt — blogTO (@blogTO) July 5, 2021

Partygoers explained that it seemed like the majority of people have received their second COVID-19 dose and we're looking for a way to celebrate.

As of July 4 at 3 p.m., Toronto Public Health reported 3,630,197 COVID-19 vaccines doses have been administrated to the public.

Toronto is currently in step 2 of re-opening which permits outdoor gatherings with up to twenty-five people.