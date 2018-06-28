Drake confirms 'Scorpion' will be a double album

Well, it's official: this Friday, Drake will be gracing the world with not one, but two new albums — sort of.

The Toronto-based recording artist and actor confirmed on Instagram Thursday that the rumours about his highly-anticipated forthcoming release Scorpion are true. He's about to drop a double album.

Fans, of course, had been suspecting as much since cryptic OVO billboards started popping up around the city last week.

One billboard in particular all but gave the news away. "A SIDE, B SIDE" reads the ad. What else could that refer to?

Champagne Papi spilled the beans himself by posting a track listing for his fifth studio album on Instagram Thursday afternoon (but not until after after a well-connected source confirmed the rumours on Joe Budden's podcast.)

"Yes. It's a double album," said OVO Mal on the podcast Wednesday. said "It's a double album. It's an R&B and a rap album."

Can we assume, then, that one side will be rap and the other R&B? No, because it's dumb to assume.

I guess we'll all find out either way tomorrow when the album finally drops.